Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/23/2023 – 8:06

The president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Luís Roberto Barroso, took just two hours to deny a request from the Federal Audit Court (TCU) that requested, as a matter of urgency, the revocation of a decision to authorize payment of trinkets to federal judges of almost R$1 billion.

The person who appealed to the Supreme Court on behalf of the TCU was the Attorney General's Office (AGU). Sent on Friday, the 22nd, the suspension request reached the Court at 6 pm. Right on the cover of the document was the inscription “urgent” written in red.

The AGU argued that one of the duties of the president of the STF, according to the Court's Internal Regulations, was to decide urgent issues during vacation periods.

The Supreme Court has been on recess since Wednesday the 20th. The request was to revoke the decision of Minister Dias Toffoli, who this week signed an order saying that the TCU does not have the power to prevent payments authorized by the National Council of Justice.

At 8 pm, Barroso responded to the AGU's request saying that the case of penduricalhos for judges did not fit into the urgent decisions provided for by the Rules, and forwarded the request to Minister Dias Toffoli, who is the rapporteur of the process.

In other words, Barroso did not examine the merits of the issue, but by denying the urgent appeal he maintained in force Toffoli's decision that had ensured the payment of benefits to federal judges.

“Examining the records, I see that the case does not fall under art. 13, VIII, of the Internal Regulations of the Federal Supreme Court (RI/STF). The process should be forwarded to the distinguished rapporteur”, decided Barroso.

The TCU argued that paying for the penduricalhos would bring a risk of “irreparable damage to public coffers”. The Court of Auditors estimated that the inclusion of the additional benefit would represent a monthly impact of R$16 million and an annual impact of R$200 million.

Penduricalho was extinguished in 2006, but was resurrected in November last year and caused conflict between TCU and CNJ

The issue in question is the retroactive payment of the so-called Additional Time of Service (ATS), which was suspended in April by TCU minister Jorge Oliveira.

Known as a five-year period, the benefit allowed an automatic increase of 5% every five years in magistrates' paychecks.

The penduricalho had been extinct since 2006, but in November 2022 the Federal Justice Council (CJF) resurrected it for older magistrates.

As revealed by the Estadão on the 20th, Toffoli's decision could mean that magistrates who joined the career in the 90s could pocket up to R$2 million each.

The situation brought to light a conflict between the TCU and the National Council of Justice (CNJ), which endorsed the payment of the benefit. The National Inspector of Justice, Luís Felipe Salomão, accused the Court of Auditors of meddling in the Council's matters.

Federal judges also reacted to the TCU's decision, they liked the Court of Auditors' decision and the association that represents the category, Ajufe, filed a writ of mandamus with the STF to reestablish the benefit. That was when Toffoli accepted the magistrates' argument, suspending Jorge Oliveira's decision last Tuesday, the 19th.