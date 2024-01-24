Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 01/24/2024 – 18:38

Minister João Augusto Nardes, of the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU), suspended a R$ 1.4 billion tender from the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) to contract support services for the production of vaccines, medicines and inputs used in the System Unified Health System (SUS).

Wanted by EstadãoFiocruz has not yet commented.

The decision followed a recommendation from the TCU technical area. An internal audit highlighted signs of irregularities in the notice that, according to the document, could restrict competitiveness.

One of the points questioned is the bidding, in a single lot, for different services. The technical and financial proof requirements were also considered “unjustified”.

“The combination of the entire object bid in a single contract reduces the universe of potential suppliers capable of providing the service now bid, whether due to technical qualification or economic qualification, which are associated with the option of bidding in a single lot as potentially restrictive”, he wrote. the minister.

The decision is provisional and is valid until the TCU judges the case. For now, Fiocruz is prohibited from proceeding with the auction. If a contract has already been signed, execution must be frozen until judgment.

The minister gave the institution 15 days to send additional documents and clarifications. Fiocruz had already justified that the services were tendered en bloc because they are “complex” and need to be integrated from the experimental stage to distribution. In the foundation's assessment, the dismemberment could put the quality of production at risk.

WITH THE WORD, FIOCRUZ

The report contacted Fiocruz and was awaiting a response until the publication of this text. The space is open for manifestation.