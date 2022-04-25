Minister Walton Alencar responded to the representation of a senator after the disclosure of alleged irregularities

Minister Walton Alencar Rodrigues determined this Monday (25.Apr.2022) the suspension of contracts for robotics kits from the FNDE (National Fund for the Development of Education). The decision was in response to the representation of Senator Alessandro Vieira after the disclosure of alleged irregularities.

THE Folha de S.Paulo showed that the Bolsonaro government allocated BRL 26 million of FNDE resources to purchase robotics kits in the interior of Alagoas.

The schools that received the equipment face a lack of running water, classrooms, computers and internet. Each item cost R$14,000. The price is higher than the market rate.

According to the order of the minister of the TCU, cities in the states of Alagoas and Pernambuco were the ones that received the most amounts in excess of R$ 1 million. The 2 States are also the ones that received the most resources for “equipment and technological resources” for education. Here’s the intact (190 KB).

“Until March 17, 2022, it received 3 times more resources than Pernambuco, 2nd place, and more than 50 times the amount allocated to 5th place, the State of Santa Catarina”.

Regarding robotics kits, the TCU identified that 10 cities in Pernambuco received R$ 36.7 million in amendments from the rapporteur to buy the equipment. In Alagoas, R$ 89.4 million came from the same budget source.

Despite the values, the minister’s decision says it is not possible “state categorically” that prices are above market prices.

Walton Alencar determines that the FNDE suspend the execution of new contracts for this purpose and that it notify the other federated entities within 5 days so that they suspend the execution of the contracts in force.

In addition, it also says for the fund to be heard in hearing and to give the court all necessary information about these contracts. Among these are a list of all the favored municipalities, opinions on the analysis of all procurement requests and information on the realization of bids on robotics kits.

As shown by the Power360, the owner of company that earned R$ 26 million in robotics kits with funds from Educationin an operation suspected of overpricing, has been at least 101 times in the Chamber of Deputies since 2016. On 11 of these occasions he has been in the offices of the current president of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).