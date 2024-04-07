Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/07/2024 – 8:00

The Federal Court of Auditors (TCU) identified nine risks arising from bills on the regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) that are being processed in the National Congress and that could impact the innovation capacity of companies and the public sector in Brazil. The document, released this Wednesday, 3rd, is the result of TCU monitoring the implementation of the Brazilian Artificial Intelligence Strategy (Ebia), created in 2021, by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MCTI).

The objective of the work was to evaluate initiatives and communicate risks to the implementation of Ebia, including those arising from regulation of the topic, and its impacts on the public and private sectors. “With the spread of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies, AI regulation is a topic of international attention, and several countries, including Brazil, are trying to move forward in regulating the sector. One of the main points of discussion is achieving a balance between protecting citizens' rights without harming the development and technological innovation of AI”, says the audit document.

The Court evaluated four legislative proposals in progress, focusing on identifying possible risks arising from the eventual approval of the projects with their current texts. With potentially negative consequences for the social, technological and economic development of the country, the TCU highlights the following risks of the projects:

– Dependence on technology imports due to the stagnation of AI development in Brazil;

– Creation of barriers for startups and smaller companies;

– Loss of competitiveness of Brazilian products and services in foreign trade;

– Monopoly or oligopoly enabled by excessive regulation;

– Difficulties in retaining AI professionals;

– Generic definitions impacting disconnected areas and sectors of low complexity or relevance;

– Impediment of the development of AI by establishing copyright in a way that is incompatible with the new reality;

– Limitation of innovation capacity in the public and private sectors;

– Barriers to the digital transformation of the Brazilian State and potential loss of advancement in the availability of more and better public services to citizens.

The considerations will be presented to Parliament and constitute a contribution to improving the regulatory proposals that are being analyzed in the committees that deal with the topic in the Chamber of Deputies and the Federal Senate.

According to the agency, with the risks, several impacts may arise, such as limiting and inhibiting the use of artificial intelligence in the market, with a slowdown in the development of products and services. In addition to a loss of Brazil's international competitiveness in the area, resulting in a lower capacity for innovation.

The Court argues that for regulation to be proportional, it is necessary to structure the regulatory sector and adopt an agile and iterative strategy for the implementation of new standards, in addition to encouraging and promoting responsible and ethical AI innovation. The body also defends monitoring, research and management of AI risks and separation of development and regulation.

According to the Court, AI has transformative potential and is capable of providing diverse benefits to society. However, technology can bring risks that can cause harm and violate rights. “One of these risks is the propagation of biases and discrimination, in which, whether by reproducing patterns in the data or by using models and data without the necessary care, AI can make discriminatory decisions”, says the document under report by Minister Aroldo Cedraz.

“AI has emerged as a mechanism capable of causing substantial innovations in various sectors of public administration, such as health, public security and education”, states the text. “However, along with opportunities come significant risks that may involve privacy, cybersecurity and unemployment issues. Furthermore, there is the ethical challenge, as AI systems must be designed to make fair choices.”

The document also shows that the regulatory initiatives of the European Union (Al Act), approved by the European Parliament in December 2023, of the United States (Executive Order), of October 2023, and of the United Kingdom, a pro- innovation, from March 2023.