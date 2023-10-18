Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/18/2023 – 17:22

The Federal Court of Auditors (TCU) judged on the afternoon of this Wednesday, 18th, the process that analyzed the management of suspended works involving resources from the General Budget of the Union (OGU) and pointed out that the actions for resumption were insufficient between 2019 and 2022. “There are no coordinated actions between responsible bodies. Indicating a lack of systematic treatment”, points out the report, approved unanimously.

“In summary, I highlight that there was no public policy aimed at resolving the problem of suspended works in the country between 2019 and 2022”, says the report signed by Minister Vital do Rêgo, who demanded a change of stance. “As long as the problem is not faced with methods, coordination and specific goals, the country will hardly be free from the cemetery of unfinished or paralyzed works”, he considered.

The analysis focused on three aspects: whether the actions to improve the management of the works portfolio were adequate and sufficient to face the problem; whether resources for resuming works were directed according to priority criteria; and whether there are studies or measures on what will be done with the works that cannot be resumed.

In the report, Vital do Rêgo highlighted that, in 2022, the total volume of suspended works reached more than 8.5 thousand. “The audit work received important support from 19 local courts, which made it possible to learn about municipal works and the enormous challenges faced”, he pointed out at the beginning of reading the report. The main region affected is the Northeast, with more than 4,000 projects that were not completed.

The audit evaluated the actions adopted by the Civil House of the Presidency of the Republic to improve the management of the set of works identified as having been halted or unfinished, in the period between 2019 and 2022. The volume of resources inspected was R$ 27.22 billion, the which corresponds to the sum of investment contracts for suspended works registered in the TCU works panel.

“It was revealed that each area audited carried out actions independently, without active action from central government bodies. Likewise, there was no prioritization of investments with the aim of allocating resources efficiently to resume suspended works”, considers the rapporteur.

The work also verified the actions of the Ministry of Health, Education, the extinct Regional Development and other bodies with participation in public enterprises. As explained by the TCU itself, the objective of inspection is to indicate the need for measures related to the construction, delivery and operation of public projects.

As a step forward, the report asks the government to provide an updated survey on the status of halted or unfinished works. Furthermore, the elaboration of a central plan for the resumption of works with public policy strategies and guidelines. Finally, the creation of tactical plans for each sectoral department.