Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/08/2023 – 16:05

An audit carried out by the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU) identified 118 gifts from foreign authorities that are in Jair Bolsonaro’s private collection and that must be returned for incorporation into the Union’s assets. The technicians also pointed out flaws in the process of classifying these data to the President of the Republic and suggested measures to prevent them from happening again. The audit was carried out in the process of reporting by Minister Augusto Nardes.

The former president received 9,158 gifts throughout his term. Foreign authorities were responsible for 295, of which 55 were incorporated into the Union’s assets. Another 240 ended up in Bolsonaro’s private collection. As revealed the Estadão, Bolsonaro received jewelry from Saudi Arabia as a gift and tried to redeem it from the Federal Revenue coffers before leaving the government. The valuable kit was seized when a server tried to enter the country with the gift hidden in a backpack.

Of these, 111 should have been allocated to the Union’s assets because they were not considered to be of a very personal nature. Until 2016, there was an understanding that only objects offered at official ceremonies should be incorporated into the Union’s assets. That year, the TCU decided that only objects of immediate consumption or of a very personal nature could be kept by presidents, such as t-shirts and caps.

According to the TCU, another 17 objects that are with Bolsonaro would be of “high commercial value” and should also be incorporated into the Union’s assets. The report does not mention what these objects would be. “It is considered appropriate to consider that the incorporation of gifts of high commercial value to the former president’s private document collection, even if covered with the characteristic of very personal items, is at odds with the principles of reasonableness and public morality”, says the completion of the audit.

Among the proposals, the Court of Auditors asks the Presidency of the Republic to reassess the gifts that are in Bolsonaro’s private collection and to establish an administrative procedure to identify possible gifts that have not been registered. It also recommends the improvement of the norms that govern the private document collections of public interest of the Presidents.

Document analysis, interviews and physical inspection were carried out at the Curatorial Board of the Presidential Palaces. Former President Bolsonaro answered questions through his lawyers.

The audit verified that there was no record in the information system of the Presidential Collection of a rifle and a pistol, delivered this year to the Federal Police after determination by the TCU itself. There is mention of a pair of gold earrings and a bicycle given to former First Lady Michelle. Other gifts already identified by the TCU would not have been registered either. This was the case, for example, of the jewelry case that was retained by the Federal Revenue Service, a case revealed by the Estadão.

The TCU technicians’ attention was drawn to the fact that a process had already been carried out to incorporate into the Union’s assets another set of gifts received on the same occasion: the watch set, Islamic rosary, cufflinks, pen and ring, all in rose gold and studded with diamonds. Thus, the auditors say that the gift registration process was so flawed that it not only allowed the registration with a lack of information, but also “allowed the entry of these items into Brazil without evidence that they were gifts offered to the country, at least at the time of entry into customs, which resulted in the seizure of the goods by the Federal Revenue”.

The report points out that no justifications were found for the classification between public (of the Union) and private collections of the former president. “As a matter of fact, the elements collected in the file allow us to conclude that there are no criteria for the distribution of gifts received between the public collections (patrimony of the Union) and private documents of public interest of the former president, so much so that in both sets there are items of the same nature, such as: shirts, paintings, decorative vases, jewelry boxes and sculptures”, says the report.