08/17/2023 – 7:36 am

Report from the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) presented during judgment this Wednesday, 16, in the Court of Accounts defended the reduction of the mandates of directors of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), in a process that will influence the appointments in the other agencies regulators. The target of the action is Carlos Baigorri, who was appointed president of Anatel by former president Jair Bolsonaro in 2022, at the end of his term.

At the opening of the trial, which was suspended for 60 days due to a request for review, Minister Walton Alencar, rapporteur for the case, voted to reduce the period that Baigorri must remain in charge of the body. “The Presidency of the Republic should be notified that Carlos Manuel Baigorri’s term as chairman of Anatel’s board of directors will last for five years, counting from his effective tenure as Anatel’s director,” said Alencar. “In addition to the effective exercise of the position of chairman of the board, he may remain in office until October 2025”, he added.

If this understanding prevails, President Lula will be able to appoint the new president of Anatel. Another adviser, Artur Coimbra, would also reach the deadline before 2026. And if the interpretation is extended to the other agencies, there may be even faster changes in the command of Aneel and ANS.

Senate

The process at TCU irritated some senators, who see the initiative as a way of favoring the PT. Government supporters, in turn, claim that Bolsonaro appointed presidents for the agencies in the final stretch of his government, illegally extending the maximum period for which executives can remain in office.

The inclusion of the issue on the TCU’s agenda provoked a race from senators to the ministers of the Court in recent days. This is because, although the appointment falls to the President of the Republic, the appointments in the Bolsonaro government to regulatory agencies were handed over to senators, notably to former Minister Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI), but not only to him.

When Bolsonaro decided to nominate Baigorri for the presidency of Anatel, in April last year, for a five-year term, the TCU’s technical area raised a reservation, claiming that in this way he would remain on the agency’s board for a period longer than five. years, which would violate the new Law of Agencies. Baigorri was already an Anatel advisor and, in the reading of the TCU’s technical area, his term should end in 2024.

Despite this, the former president maintained the decision and established in the text of the nomination that the five-year period was conditional on a final decision by the TCU, which has now begun to analyze the case.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.