The technical area of ​​the court states that the use of the loan could politically interfere in the presidential elections.

O TCU (Union Court of Auditors) recommended in a technical opinion the suspension of the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan. The interpretation of the technical area of ​​the court of accounts is that it could interfere in the presidential elections.

The court asks the Savings Bank explain, within 5 working days from Thursday (20.Oct.2022), the reason why you started making the payroll loan in October, during the election period.

The loan is automatically deducted from the beneficiary’s account and was released on Tuesday (11.Oct.2022). The monthly interest ceiling is 3.5%. There are also 11 other financial institutions authorized to make payroll loans with Auxílio Brasil.

The request for suspension of the payroll was first made by the Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Federal Audit Court on Tuesday (18.Oct.2022) with the argument that the federal government’s measure may have been implemented to electorally benefit President Jair Bolsonaro. (PL).

In his request, Furtado also says that the possible electoral purpose of the consignment may characterize “crime of responsibility, for attacking the internal security of the country and the probity in the Public Administration”.