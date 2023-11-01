Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/11/2023 – 20:52

The Federal Court of Auditors (TCU) pointed out that work on the Angra 3 nuclear plant, to be installed in Angra dos Reis (RJ), is at a “very reduced pace”, which could harm the schedule for completing the project. The finding is in the consolidated Fiscobras report, approved this Wednesday, 1st, by the plenary of the supervisory body.

Work on the plant began in 1981, but due to inefficiencies, lack of resources, contractual terminations and corruption investigations within the scope of Lava Jato, it was resumed and interrupted repeatedly. The estimated cost for completion totals investments of around R$20 billion. A possible abandonment of the project, in turn, would cost more than R$10 billion.

The topic is monitored by the TCU in several processes, with notes related to contractual irregularities, economic-financial viability and delays in the implementation schedule. The methodology used to define the tariff that would be paid for the plant’s energy generation is also on the TCU’s radar.

In view of the findings, the TCU’s technical area proposed to communicate to the Energy Policy Council (CNPE) and the National Congress so that they are aware of the risks and impacts arising from the delay of this stage of works for the general project schedule, with potential damage to the Electronuclear and consumers.

“There are still a series of uncertainties related to the viability and effective resumption and completion of Angra 3, such as the lack of definition by the CNPE regarding the decision to authorize, or not, the granting of Angra 3, and the consequent approval of energy prices of the plant”, points out the technical area.

In August, the federal government included the analysis of the works to complete the Angra 3 plant in the New Growth Acceleration Program (PAC) package. The program portfolio, however, does not foresee the completion of the project, only the carrying out of a “technical, economic and socio-environmental feasibility study” of the plant’s works.