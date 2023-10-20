State of Paraná records the highest percentage of wasted doses; Health attributes damage to failure to reach the vaccination target

O TCU (Federal Audit Court) approved a ruling on Wednesday (18.Oct.2023) which showed that Brazil wasted more than 28 million doses of vaccines that had expired, resulting in a loss of R$1.2 billion.

In the municipal health departments, a total of 23,668,186 expired doses were found, with a loss of R$1.1 billion. In state departments, there were 2,296,096 doses and losses of R$59.2 million. In the warehouse of the Ministry of Health, in Guarulhos (SP), there were 2,215,000 expired doses, corresponding to financial losses of R$55.6 million.

According to the report, the causes for the losses were not effectively and individually identified by the Ministry of Healthwhich attributes them solely to the failure to reach the vaccination target.

“The technical unit, on the other hand, correctly in my opinion, considered that they must be due to multiple causes, such as lack or delay in vaccination registration, failure to use the quantity of doses indicated on the vial (loss of validity of vaccines due to positive temperature and/or losses resulting from handling), inconsistency in vaccination records, rejection of the use by the population of a certain type of vaccine”says the rapporteur, minister Vital do Rêgo.

The ministers decided, unanimously, to order the Ministry of Health to present updated immunization spreadsheets within 15 days, referring to the years 2022, 2023 and 2024, with data on vaccines against covid-19, distributed or to be distributed to the States, municipalities and the Federal District.

The ministry must also present an action plan within 30 days, identifying the measures to be adopted, to monitor the process of distribution, vaccination and registration of vaccines against Covid-19. The Ministry of Health has not yet commented on the TCU’s decision.

BIGGEST LOSSES

According to the report, in municipal health departments, the biggest losses were concentrated in the states of:

Minas Gerais (407 municipalities, 4,062,119 doses);

Bahia (203 municipalities, 3,462,098 doses);

Maranhão (127 municipalities, 2,797,767 doses);

Ceará (117 municipalities, 2,698,631 doses) and

Rio Grande do Sul (206 municipalities, 2,520,079 doses).

Almost 80% of losses in municipalities were from vaccines from Comirnaty/Pfizer (10,734,987 doses, 45.3% of losses, R$ 644,850,669.09) and AstraZeneca/Fiocruz (8,072,921 doses, 34.10% of losses and R$ 202,872,504.73).

The remaining almost 20% are from CoronaVac/Butantan (4,535,255 doses, 19.2% of the occurrence and R$ 255,198,798.85) and Jansen (325,035 doses, 1.4% of the occurrence and R$ 15,965,719 ,20)

Of the vaccines expired at state departments, 78.6% of this amount occurred in Paraná, followed by São Paulo (13%) and Rio de Janeiro (5.4%). The AstraZeneca/Fiocruz vaccine was the vaccine that lost the most due to expiry in the state health departments (2,248,865 doses, corresponding to 97.95% of the occurrence and R$56.5 million).

With information from Brazil Agency