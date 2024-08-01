Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/31/2024 – 22:11

The Federal Court of Auditors (TCU) announced on Wednesday, the 31st, that there are signs of “systemic failures” in the Federal Government’s Integrated Financial Administration System (Siafi). The program, which is the official payment channel for the Union, is managed by the National Treasury and serves to record and monitor the budgetary resources of the Federal Government.

In April of this year, it became public knowledge that Siafi had been hacked and that, as a result, R$14 million had been diverted from the Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services (MGI) and the Electoral Court. The amount was originally destined for the public technology company Serviço Federal de Processamento de Dados (Serpro).

After the invasion, the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), filed a request with the Court requesting information about the case. In the document, the deputy raises a series of questions to find out what was already happening and what would be done about the problem.

The TCU’s presentation is in response to these questions. The agency reports that an investigation is already in its initial phase, in which the Public Accounts Office is asking the Court to work in collaboration with the Federal Police (PF), the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin) and the Central Bank (BC) to identify how the violations occurred. However, the Court says it is awaiting the incident report, which has not yet been sent by the National Treasury Secretariat (STN).

“At this moment, that process is in the process of being remedied, awaiting a response to the request addressed to the National Treasury Secretariat (STN). After the collection of evidence is complete, this Court will assess the representation,” says an excerpt from the document.

The Court reports that, for now, the STN claims that Siafi has undergone “several changes” and that a new security architecture has been proposed. However, the TCU also points out that, last week, there was a “serious incident” in which hackers attacked the Electronic Information System (SEI) and that this affected its use by public departments, such as ministries, the Financial Activities Control (Coaf) and the Mint.

“The incident dealt with in this case is not an isolated occurrence, as the Public Authorities have faced an increase in the frequency and intensity of cyber attacks, capable of causing enormous losses to the public treasury and to the efficiency of state activity”, he reports.

The TCU concludes by arguing that “there is an urgent need to improve state cybersecurity”, as the advancement of the digitalization of documents, processes and procedures in the public sector requires risk management with mapping of “possible unfavorable events and their respective probabilities and impacts”, in addition to creating mechanisms to avoid these incidents or reduce new occurrences and the effects they may cause.