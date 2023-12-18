Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 18/12/2023 – 13:22

The Federal Court of Auditors (TCU) ordered Braskem to explain the environmental damage in Maceió and the amount paid by the mining company as reparation. The order signed by minister Aroldo Cedraz last Friday, 15th, includes a representation by senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) so that the damage caused by the company can be quantified and repaired by those responsible.

In the order, Minister Cedraz warns that the signing of new agreements between the Union and Braskem, before the losses caused by the collapse in Maceió have been quantified, could result in liability by the TCU. Mine 18, operated by Braskem, ruptured on December 10th. According to Maceió Civil Defense, the rupture occurred at around 1:15 pm, in Lagoa Mundaú, located in the Mutange neighborhood.

In July, Maceió City Hall received R$1.7 billion from the petrochemical company for the damage caused after the evacuation of neighborhoods.

Federal government investigations

In addition to Braskem, the order also determines that investigations be carried out at federal government bodies. The purpose, according to the document, is to “quantify and repair the damage caused to the Union by the subsidence that occurred in Maceió”.

The Civil House of the Presidency of the Republic, the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the Ministry of the Environment, the Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama), the National Mining Agency (ANM) are invited to hold the hearings. , the Secretariat of Union Heritage (SPU) and the Brazilian Geological Service (SGB).

TCU competence

In the piece, minister Aroldo Cedraz refutes the company's claim that the TCU would not have the authority to judge the case. “It is also necessary to rule out, from now on, the preliminary argument raised by Braskem regarding the lack of jurisdiction of this Court to overturn a final judicial decision”, says the minister in the order.

“The existence of a judicial agreement regarding compensation for damage to the public treasury does not impede the TCU’s competence to promote its own quantification and accountability”, adds Cedraz, alluding to an allegation by Braskem that it had already signed an indemnity agreement with Companhia Brasileira of Urban Trains (CBTU)

Braskem CPI in the Senate

In addition to his representation at the TCU, Renan Calheiros was one of the main organizers of the installation of Braskem's Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI), aimed at investigating the collapse of the rock salt mines in Maceió. Neighborhoods close to the company's activities have seen structural damage and the threat of a collapse has displaced thousands of residents in the region in the last month. The CPI was installed on Wednesday, 13th, under the presidency of Omar Aziz (PSD-AM). Jorge Kajuru (PSB-GO) was elected vice-president of the body.