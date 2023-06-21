Estadão Contenti

06/20/2023 – 4:55 pm

The Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) will audit the spending on the corporate card of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The inspection body responded to a request submitted by federal deputy Kim Kataguiri (União-SP), approved by the Chamber’s Financial Inspection and Control Commission, to investigate possible irregularities in the use of public resources.

Kataguiri’s application was approved by the House committee on May 24. This Monday, the 19th, the TCU began the audit process, which will be in charge of the Audit Unit Specialized in Governance and Innovation.

The deputy’s request is based on information published by Crusoé magazine, which indicates, according to the congressman, “significant expenditures made by the current government through the Corporative Card during the first months of the fiscal year”.

“The carrying out of said audit by the TCU will enable a thorough analysis of expenses incurred with the Corporate Card, through the analysis of relevant data and documentation. In this way, it will be possible to verify whether such expenses were carried out in a responsible, efficient manner and in compliance with the rules and regulations in force”, says Kim Kataguiri in the justification of the application presented to the Chamber.

The case will be reported at TCU by minister Jhonathan de Jesus, a former federal deputy for the Republicans, who took office earlier this year. The Court states, in a note, that “the audit is in progress and, once concluded, it will be considered by the Plenary. There is no set date for this to happen.”

“The process was opened at the TCU to meet the Request of the Financial Inspection and Control Commission of the Chamber of Deputies to carry out an audit to investigate possible irregularities in the use of the Corporate Card of the Presidency of the Republic”, adds the TCU.

The Planalto Palace was sought by Estadão, but has yet to take a stand.

Expenditures of former President Jair Bolsonaro

In February last year, the Federal Court of Auditors launched a similar investigation to investigate possible irregularities in advertising and spending made by former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) with the corporate card. The decision was taken after a request sent, in May 2020, by Senator Fabiano Contarato (PT-ES).

Bolsonaro exceeded the value of the corporate card compared to the expenses that former presidents Dilma Rousseff (PT) and Michel Temer (MDB) had in the 2015 to 2018 term. Until December of last year, the Chief Executive had spent R$ 29.6 million, an amount 18.8% higher than the R$ 24.9 million consumed in the four years of the Dilma-Temer administration.























