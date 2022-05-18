SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Minister of the Federal Audit Court (TCU) Vital do Rêgo, reviewer of Eletrobras’ privatization process, said on Wednesday that he saw illegalities in dividends that would not have been paid to the state-owned company by its subsidiary Eletronuclear.

He also pointed out in his speech, before the plenary of the TCU decides on the privatization of the company, that there are other irregularities in the process, including an underestimation of the Brazilian stake in Itaipu Binacional.

Altogether, Vital estimates that these and other illegalities could represent losses of around 40 billion reais for the Union, if the process continues.

“It is not possible to proceed with the privatization of Eletrobras before the illegalities are corrected”, he said, when he cast his vote.

According to him, there are inaccuracies in the companies’ financial statements, with about 2.7 billion reais in dividends not paid by Eletronuclear to Eletrobras since 2010 – which would bring losses to the Union in the event of privatization of the electric company, since the government will reduce its share to 45% in capitalization.

“With this crazy calendar to deliver Eletrobras for a bargain price… this illegality is blatant”, said Vital during the presentation of his vote in the plenary session this Wednesday.

“If this illegality remains, we will have the privatization of Eletronuclear and a loss of 730 million to the Union”, he added.

The minister also pointed out that, by modeling the privatization, the private Eletrobras would become a shareholder of Eletronuclear, which could favor the access of the private sector to technological information related to the activities of the nuclear company, which will remain under the control of the State through the new state-owned company. ENBpar.

“It is even difficult to imagine the country simply abandoning a nuclear policy that for decades has been built with mishaps, with examples of Angra 2 and 3”, said Vital, adding that several countries in the world are becoming more rigorous with nuclear activities.

He also said that he saw illegality in the valuation of the Itaipu hydroelectric plant, with assumptions that would have led to a significant undervaluation of Brazil’s share in the binational enterprise, at 1.2 billion reais.

The minister argued that the valuation has to be based on the plant’s operational flow, which would not have been done, and that this calculation has a direct impact on the share price of the capitalization process.

Earlier, before presenting his vote on the merits of the privatization process, Vital proposed to postpone the deliberation until an inspection authorized by the Court on the state-owned company’s provisions is completed, which was denied by most TCU ministers.

Last week, the TCU approved an audit of Eletrobras’ provisioning of legal disputes referring to the so-called “compulsory loan” – a mechanism created by the government in the 1960s to fund investments by the state-owned company in the electricity sector and charged to industrial consumers, who today contest and ask for reimbursements. in justice.

According to Vital, the conclusion of this inspection should demand a reassessment of Eletrobras.

“There is an evident connection between the subjects”, he said, during the plenary session this Wednesday.

(By Leticia Fucuchima)