By Rodrigo Viga Gaier

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Minister of the Federal Audit Court (TCU) Augusto Nardes has positioned himself in favor of the privatization of Eletrobras and believes that the Court should approve the capitalization operation in next week’s vote, according to statements made this Friday. -market.

Nardes stated that he intends to vote for privatization and believes that this should be the tendency of the majority of the justices of the court.

“Privatization must come out for the country to have more conditions for growth,” he told Reuters during an event in Rio de Janeiro.

“The reasonable thing is to pass the vote. It is clear that we cannot continue with a very heavy state structure like Eletrobras has”, he added.

Last month, TCU minister Vital do Rêgo asked for views and postponed the vote. It is expected to resume next Wednesday.

In the meantime, Vital do Rêgo asked Eletrobras again and even asked for an audit of the company’s provisions.

“Vital is in his role of improving what is being proposed and checking for possible errors, and he plays an important role”, commented Nardes.

“I don’t think his vote wins, and it must be Aroldo Cedraz’s. I have already positioned myself favorable and I must position myself again. I think privatization will happen, it’s a majority will already demonstrated in the first vote.”

The minister understands that Eletrobras needs a breath to increase its level of investments in order to meet the country’s demand and, for that, the best way is to privatize the company.

“The privatization in other areas of the economy has changed Brazil and with the new alternative energies I’m sure the court will follow what Congress approved. He has already made the decision and we are going in that direction.”

(Edited by Nayara Figueiredo)