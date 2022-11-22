The minister of the TCU (Union Court of Auditors) Augusto Nardes asked for a leave of absence, according to the Power360🇧🇷 The removal comes after Nardes sent an audio to a group made up of agribusiness members on WhatsApp stating that there was a “Strong Movement” of the Armed Forces to intervene militarily in the government.

“We took a while, but luckily we woke up. What will happen now? There is a very strong movement in the barracks. I think it’s a matter of hours, days, a week or two at the most. Or maybe less than that, which will happen a strong outcome in the nation. Unpredictable”says Nardes in the audio.

Associations of members of the Audit Courts repudiated the minister’s statements. In a joint note, the audio was classified as “serious damage to democratic legitimacy and the legal system, in a context that is also incompatible with the performance of the Judiciary of Accounts”🇧🇷

After the backlash, Nardes said, in a note sent to the Power360which deeply regrets the interpretation given to an audio “unpretentious hastily recorded and directed to a group of friends”🇧🇷 The minister also reinforced that “peremptorily repudiates demonstrations of an anti-democratic nature and coup plotters, and reiterates its defense of legality and republican institutions”🇧🇷

Here’s the full (36 KB) audio transcript. Read the transcript:

“Dear Sartori, as I am a magistrate and I judge many things that are happening in Brazil, practically a lot goes through the Federal Court of Auditors, there are 9 of us there, and the situation is very complex, very complex, it is the worst moment that the nation will live, but maybe it is important to be able to recover, even by the testimony of this truck driver that shows the vision that everyone is having there is no more.

“The nation’s intellectuals today can hear what people have been thinking for a long time about the most humble people in the nation and who have a vision of the country as a whole. Today, we are a conservative society that does not accept the changes that are being imposed. Awakened, this is very important. Back in the 1980s, when I came back from Europe, I tried to create a movement with a group of specialists and a professor of constitutional law, César Saldanha Júnior, who is now a little out of action there in Porto Alegre, to oppose all this transformation that ended happening in Brazil.

“We created an institute, anyway, we did classes to defend the market economy, capital. But we were overcome by the incompetence of all of us. Dear that we fought a lot, I had at the time talking with Ernesto Geisel, with the leaders of the time, João Figueiredo, who did not have a vision that we had to make a transition with a parliamentary system, and choose a prime minister and strengthen the market economy with principles that could guide the nation. Now comes Bolsonaro who woke up conservative society and today everyone is on the streets defending these principles.

“We took a while, but luckily we woke up. What will happen now? There is a very strong movement in the barracks. I think it’s a matter of hours, days, a week or two at the most, or perhaps less than that, for a strong outcome to happen in the nation. Unpredictable. Therefore, this citizen’s speech is to wake up the rural producer too because it’s no use just truck drivers working. We will lose? Yes, we are going to lose something, but the situation for the future of the nation could unfold in a positive way, despite this main conflict that we should have in the next few days or hours.

“I spoke at length with Bolsonaro’s team this week, he is not well, he has a leg injury, a very significant skin disease, but he still has hope, right? He hopes to recover and improve his physical situation, and he will certainly be able to face what will happen in the country. Will there be any changes regarding this? Only that there is a capitulation on the part of some important members and leaders who feel that everything is going to a social conflict in the Brazilian nation [sic]🇧🇷

“I can’t say much because I have a lot of information, but I wanted to pass it on to you, Sartori, and to your team at the agro that I know all the leaders and I know the importance of the agro.

“Even when back there we negotiated the session cycle, I was the leader of the ruralist group, I articulated the union in 17 states to put 20,000 people in Brasília in 99. We burned machines, tractors, we made a fuss. We even made a career here for more than 2,000 people together with my dear friend Sperotto and so many leaders who accompany you there, and this team from Agro Brasil. So I know all the steps we have to do.

“I did my part in 2014. I was president, I warned the president in 2012, 2013, what was going to happen in the country, unfortunately we did not manage to dialogue at the time. They never accepted dialogue, they went to the confrontation and now it’s a decisive confrontation. They are going to come to a confrontation that we all know what the consequences are, but we took a very important decision in 2015, when I had the courage in 130 years for the 1st time to take an attitude of disapproving the accounts because we found R$ 340 billion in 2015 and 2016 and everything shows that it will happen again🇧🇷