On the Court since 2022, the process tends to abbreviate the terms of current presidents; understanding may allow 3 nominations still in 2023

Judgment that should enter the agenda of the plenary of the TCU (Union Court of Auditors) in the coming weeks may shorten the mandate of the presidents of 5 of the 11 federal regulatory agencies. Depending on the decision, it would allow the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) anticipate the nominations for the command of 5 -3 of which would still be in 2023, according to a survey carried out by the Power360.

The action (understand more below) began after internal inspection of the technical area of ​​the TCU itself. It is from January 2022 and it deals with the term of office of the president of the Anatel (Telecommunications), Carlos Baigorri, appointed by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) at the end of 2021. A decision on the case could trigger a ripple effect. It would abbreviate the mandates in 5 regulatory agencies (Aneel, Anatel, Anvisa, ANS and Ancine).

The process is reported by the Minister Walton Alencar Rodrigues. It analyzes whether those appointed to the position of chief executive officer of the bodies can have a 5-year term, as established by law, even when they already occupied the Collegiate Board of the agencies – as is the case with Anatel.

CASCADE EFFECT

If the TCU establishes the understanding that Baigorri’s tenure in the presidency of Anatel must be added to the time he was already in the Collegiate Board of the body, he would leave the position in 2024, not in 2026.

The tendency is for the TCU plenary to follow the guidance of the technical area:

establishes a maximum period of 5 years to remain on the Collegiate Board, even if the member is subsequently appointed to the position of CEO;

what does that mean – if someone is appointed to chair an agency from 2020 to 2025, but was already on the Collegiate Board since 2018, his term ends in 2023, When will you complete 5 years in the board of directors?.

Anatel would not be the only agency impacted. Survey of Power360 shows that the decision could bring forward the end of the mandate of presidents of 5 agencies until 2024. Lula could thus change the leadership of two agencies now:

Aneel (Energia Elétrica) – the current president, Sandoval Feitosa, has been on the board since 2018;

A 3rd agency could have the command changed until October 2023:

ANS (Supplementary Health) – Paulo Rebello has been on the board since October 9, 2018; he would end the 5-year term on October 8, 2023.

Two other agencies would have the terms of the current presidents shortened, ending in November 2024:

Anatel – with the setting of the end of Baigorri’s mandate for 2024 and not 2026;

In the 5 cases, the nominations were made by Bolsonaro.

With that, Lula would have a total of 6 presidents of regulatory agencies to appoint by the end of 2024 – Rodolfo Saboia’s mandate in the ANP (Oil and Gas) ends in December of next year.

The petista has only indicated 1 name to head the regulatory agencies so far: Tiago Pereira to the anac (Civil Aviation). He was already on the board of directors of the agency before and today he occupies the role of substitute general director until his approval by the Senate and official appointment.

There is a perception that the greatest beneficiary of an eventual decision against Baigorri is President Lula. Reason: the cascade effect would open vacancies that would possibly enter the negotiation table of the PT government with Centrão. He would also change names indicated by his predecessor. However, the process was opened in January 2022in the Bolsonaro administration, and by TCU’s internal decisionthat is, it had nothing to do with the current president.

REGULATORY AGENCIES

All federal agencies have a Collegiate Board of Directors (or Board of Directors), made up of 5 directors or directors. They are appointed by the President of the Republic, who is also responsible for nominating 1 of them for the role of director-general or director-president of the bodies. However, the term of office of a board member is 5 years. Reelection for consecutive terms is prohibited.

UNDERSTAND THE ANATEL CASE

In December 2021, Bolsonaro forwarded Baigorri’s nomination to the Senate to chair Anatel for the next 5 years (full – 60 KB), until 2026. He had already occupied the Board of Directors since 2020. He had been appointed (full – 65 KB) on October 26, 2021 by Bolsonaro for 1 term until November 4, 2024 – the position he assumed had been vacant since November 2019.

A representation on the indication was filed in January 2022 (full – 90 KB) by the Secretariat for Inspection of Water Infrastructure, Communications and Mining of the TCU, the internal and technical body of the Court that supervises acts in these areas. In the dispatch, it is described that they were found “evidence of irregularity associated with the incompatibility between the term of office indicated by the Executive Branch and the legally established limits”.

The technical area asked for a precautionary measure to bar the appointment. The request was denied by the reporting minister in February 2022.

The inspection secretariat had maintained that “the indication of the current ccouncilor Carlos Manuel Baigorri to occupy the position of president of Anatel for a period of five years, would imply his permanence as director for a period than five years, given that his term of office began on 10/27/2020”.

At the time, Minister Walton Alencar Rodrigues understood that it would not be necessary to intervene because the Senate had not even analyzed the nomination. He ordered the Ministry of Communications and the General Secretariat of the Presidency to comment on the indicated irregularities. Here’s the full (122 KB) of the decision.

The government alleged that the TCU did not have the competence to decide on the case. He informed that the positions that Baigorri occupied and would occupy were different. Walter Alencar Rodrigues, who is seen in the political circles as a defender of pro-Bolsonaro positionsthen issued a decision in March 2022 (full – 127 KB). Contradicted this perception about its possible bias and complied with TCU’s internal request: it suspended the nomination on a preliminary (provisional) basis.

The case was taken to the TCU plenary days later, still in March 2022.

was signed judgment (321 KB) authorizing the nomination of Carlos Baigorri for the position, provided that the nomination did not establish a term of 5 years. That is, if approved by the Senate, the government could nominate him, but leaving the deadline open and sub judice. And so he was nominated by Bolsonaro in published decree (67 KB) on April 13, 2022, with term of office subordinated to the decision to be preferred by the TCU.

It’s about the definition of that deadline Court will judge now.

On October 5, 2022, even before Lula’s election, the technical area forwarded its proposal for a judgment on the subject (full – 262 KB). The technical opinion was to fix Baigorri’s mandate until November 4, 2024, the date on which his 5-year mandate on the Board of Directors would expire. For this, the following legislation was considered: