Body talks about spending ceiling, INSS judicialization and poor management of areas in the last 5 years

O TCU (Tribunal de Contas da União) will deliver on Wednesday (16.Nov.2022) a report that lists 29 high-risk points that must be managed in the future government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). The document was produced at the request of the vice president-elect Geraldo Alckmin (PSD).

In the text to which the Power360 had access, the TCU argues that these topics have been unsatisfactorily managed over the last 5 years.

Here are some risks found by the TCU in areas of public administration:

tax area: identified weaknesses that hinder the inspection of the tax administration and deficiencies in the collection of tax disputes;

identified weaknesses that hinder the inspection of the tax administration and deficiencies in the collection of tax disputes; fiscal responsibility: document indicates that the fiscal rules established by the Fiscal Responsibility Law have been insufficient to prevent the imbalance between government revenues and expenditures;

document indicates that the fiscal rules established by the Fiscal Responsibility Law have been insufficient to prevent the imbalance between government revenues and expenditures; regional development: problems of formulation, execution and monitoring of public policies, with prejudice to the reduction of social and regional inequalities;

problems of formulation, execution and monitoring of public policies, with prejudice to the reduction of social and regional inequalities; administrative management: data reliability and quality compromise information security in federal government systems. It may compromise the management of federal properties, territorial and land governance and the integrity of contracts;

data reliability and quality compromise information security in federal government systems. It may compromise the management of federal properties, territorial and land governance and the integrity of contracts; infrastructure and environment: problems in the management of paralyzed works; in planning and prioritizing transport integration; in the regulation and supervision of road and rail transport; and in the supply and pricing of electricity and combating illegal deforestation;

problems in the management of paralyzed works; in planning and prioritizing transport integration; in the regulation and supervision of road and rail transport; and in the supply and pricing of electricity and combating illegal deforestation; education and health: there are risks that compromise sustainability and access to SUS and equity in access to quality education.

The list will be revised every 2 years. The removal of a topic from the list follows criteria of management commitment, solution capacity, action plan, monitoring, in addition to demonstrating progress in solving the indicated problems.

The document addresses “vulnerability to fraud, waste, abuse of authority, mismanagement or the need for profound changes so that public policy objectives are met”🇧🇷

One of the highlights is the spending cap. According to the report, there was a reduction in discretionary expenses with the priorities given to mandatory expenses.

Over the INSS (Instituto Nacional do Seguro Social), the TCU believes that the body has a high level of judicialization, which brings a greater expense to the government.

They also talk about the long process of granting the BPC (Continued Provision Benefit). The report indicated that the average process time was 311 days in 2020, a period 70% longer than the 45 days of the expected period.

In your profile on twitterPT president and federal deputy Gleisi Hoffmann said that the document indicates “suspicion of fraud, waste, abuse of authority and mismanagement by Bolsonaro”🇧🇷 The congresswoman also accused the current president of corruption and said that she will show what she found to society.