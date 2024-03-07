Called iESGo, the index must analyze more than 200,000 data from 382 federal institutions

The TCU (Federal Audit Court) launched a new index to evaluate the Union's governance that will cover ESG actions (acronym in English for Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance). The launch took place this Thursday morning (March 7, 2024), at an event in Brasília.

Called iESGo, the index will replace the IGG (Governance and Management Index) and must consider and monitor sustainability and environmental actions promoted by federal institutions. The measure follows the determinations of the UN SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals).

“This reveals the current stage of maturity of our court’s operations. By incorporating ESG practices into TCU’s assessment, we not only align ourselves with global trends, but also encourage a new standard of rationalization and excellence in public governance”said Bruno Dantas, president of the Court of Auditors.

According to Dantas, more than 200,000 data from 382 federal institutions must be analyzed. He also stated that the measure professionalizes public power and praised the rapprochement with state audit courts.

“The idea is that everyday administrative practices incorporate actions that promote public results aligned with environmental needs. The TCU assumes responsibility for inducing the professionalization of federal public administration”he said.

“But we are not limited to the federal level, we have gotten very close to the state audit courts because we want to bring to states and municipalities the standard of excellence that we have here in the court”he completed.