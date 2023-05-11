Investigation found irregularities in donations of the acronym in oil company agreements; The Court’s decision was unanimous

O TCU (Union Court of Auditors) decided to close the case that investigated the alleged involvement of the PT (Workers’ Party) in irregularities in the receipt of donations related to contracts with the Petrobras. The trial took place last Tuesday (May 9, 2023). Here’s the full of the judgment (96 KB).

The decision for archiving was unanimous among the ministers of the Court of Accounts. The justification is that there is no evidence of any link between the PT, or its representatives, with the overbilling of the contract.

The crimes investigated by the TCE (Special Accounting) of the body would have been carried out with funds from a contract signed between Petrobras by the CCPR-REPAR Consortium.

The accusation against the party took place during the Lava Jato operation and investigated an amount of R$ 42 million that would be used for the electoral campaign for the Presidency of Dilma Rousseff (PT), in 2010.

The party’s defense lawyers, Angelo Ferraro and Sthefani Rocha, spoke about the case. “In addition to other courts in the country, [o TCU] recognized that the allegations made against the Workers’ Party, in the course of Operation Lava-Jato, which resulted in the initiation of the process, only had evidence that, as expected, could not be corroborated by other probative elements”, they said.