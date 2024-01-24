There will be 3 auditors transferred to New York and a team of up to 100 people in Brazil

The president of TCU (Court of Accounts of the Union), minister Bruno Dantas, has already defined who will be the court auditors who will represent Brazil in the audit of the accounts of the UN (United Nations Organization).

There will be 3 auditors who will be based at the UN headquarters in New York, and 1 boss and a team of up to 100 people in Brazil to evaluate the organization's accounts.

Here are the names and positions held by the auditors who go to New York:

Mauricio de Albuquerque Wanderley – Bruno Dantas’ chief of staff. He has been an auditor since 1996. He held several departments at the court: Privatization Inspection, Government Macroevaluation and External Control. He was also Secretary General of the Presidency and chief of staff to Augusto Nardes in the presidency of the court;

Tiago Alves de Gouveia Lins Dutra – He has been an auditor since 2008. He was secretary of Public Accounts, Tax Administration, Social Security and Assistance and the National Treasury;

Ana Paula Sampaio Silva Pereira – General Secretary of External Control. She has been an auditor since 2008. She was Secretary of Resources.

In Brazil, SecexONU (UN External Control Secretariat) will be created. The boss will be Eduardo Fávero. He was the coordinator of the court's working group that helped senator Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM) with tax reform.

Brazil at the UN

The UN General Assembly, held in November, chose Brazil to enter the Board of Auditors of the organization. The country was elected by acclamation – when all other candidates give up in favor of a single candidate – and will be represented by the TCU (Court Union accounts).

The minister and president of the TCU, Bruno Dantas, was at the meeting in New York. He said that the country's entry into the council “It is a victory that strengthens Brazil in the international context”. He attributed the victory to the president Lulato the efforts of the chancellor Mauro Vieira and the growing international recognition of TCU.

“The country's election to join the UN Board of Auditors crowns the path of excellence followed by TCU, it is a recognition of the quality of the work developed by our technical staff”, said Dantas.

In a note, Itamaraty said that Dantas' election “demonstrates recognition for his outstanding international activity, especially as head of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI), as well as for the technical excellence of the TCU”. Read the complete of the text (PDF – 89 kB)

Brazil's term on the council will be 6 years. The body makes up the financial structure of the UN and operates independently to audit the accounts of the institution's funds and programs, whose budget reaches US$40 billion. Brazil will replace Chile, elected in 2018, defeating Sierra Leone by 97 votes against 91. The other countries that make up the Council are China and France.

Chile's mandate ends in June 2024. Brazil takes over from July.