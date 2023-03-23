The defense of the former president was awaiting the determination of the Court of Accounts to forward the items

O TCU (Union Court of Auditors) decided unanimously this Wednesday (22.Mar.2023) that the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) must deliver the jewelry he received from Saudi Arabia to a Caixa Econômica Federal branch in Brasília.

The Court of Accounts also determined that the weapons of the former president, which were also given as a gift by the United Arab Emirates, should be taken to the PF (Federal Police) Administrative Police department, at the corporation’s headquarters building, in the capital. federal. Here’s the full of the decision (325 KB).

It was also determined by the TCU that the Federal Revenue must deliver the set of jewels valued at BRL 16.5 million at the same Caixa branch, after being “the due procedures for customs clearance have been carried out, to be provided by the competent authorities”.

The jewels were seized at the Guarulhos airport, in São Paulo, after the Brazilian government allegedly tried to bring them into Brazil without declaring them to the Federal Revenue.

The decision was made, according to the court, “in view of the unquestionable nature of a public good of high value, insusceptible of being incorporated into a private collection”.

As found out by Power360the former president’s lawyers were awaiting the TCU’s decision to hand over the items.

BOLSONARO’S JEWELS

newspaper report The State of S. Paulo revealed, on March 3, that the government of former president Jair Bolsonaro would have tried to bring jewelry to Brazil without declaring it to the Federal Revenue. The pieces, valued at BRL 16.5 millionwould be a gift from the government of Saudi Arabia to the then first lady Michelle Bolsonaro.

The set consisted of a necklace, ring, watch and diamond earrings with a certificate of authenticity from Chopard, the Swiss brand of luxury accessories.

The pieces were seized at the Guarulhos airport, in São Paulo. They were in the backpack of an advisor to the then Minister Bento Albuquerque (Mines and Energy), who was part of the federal government’s entourage in the Middle East, in October 2021.

The legislation determines that assets exceeding the value of US$ 1,000 must be declared. In this case, Bolsonaro would have to pay import tax equivalent to 50% of the value of the product and a fine equal to 25% of the total seized item – a total of R$ 12 million.

To enter the country without paying the tax, it was necessary to say that it was an official gift for the First Lady and the President of the Republic. In this way, the jewels would be destined to the Union’s assets.

According to the report, the former head of the Executive tried to recover the jewels another 8 times, using Itamaraty and officials from the Ministry of Mines and Energy and even the Navy, but failed.

Bolsonaro denied the illegality of the pieces and said he was being accused of a gift he neither asked for nor received. Michelle also said she was unaware of the set.

After the publication of the newspaper report The State of São Paulo who revealed the case, the former head of the Special Secretariat for Social Communication in the Bolsonaro government, Fabio Wajngarten, published a series of documents and stated that the jewels would go to the presidential collection.

Despite the letters released by Wajngarten, the Federal Revenue said on March 4 that the Bolsonaro government had not followed the necessary procedures to incorporate the pieces into the Union’s collection.

On March 7, the PF (Federal Police) had access to a document showing the 2nd package of jewelry from Saudi Arabia listed as the former president’s private collection. The new document contradicts Bolsonaro’s version, which claimed that the jewelry donated by the Saudi government would be sent to the Union’s collection.

With the PF statement, Bolsonaro confirmed that the 2nd jewelry box of the Swiss luxury brand Chopard was listed as a personal collection. However, the former president continued to deny the illegality of the pieces.

On March 13, Bolsonaro’s defense team informed the PF that it will deliver the 2nd set of jewelry given to the Bolsonaro government to the TCU.

O Power360 found that the defense of the former chief executive filed a petition to deliver the pieces to the court until the final destination is defined.