O TCU (Federal Audit Court) judged this Tuesday (April 9, 2024) 3 cases related to credit and capital market operations carried out by the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) with the JBScompany of J&F Group. By majority, the Court understood that there was no damage to the treasury, fraud or gross error in the transactions carried out from 2005 to 2014.

The processes dealt with the purchase of BNDESPar's shareholding in JBS with a view to its capitalization with the purpose of acquiring the North American company Swiftthe purchase of Bertin SA and its subsequent incorporation by JBS; and the acquisition of JBS debentures with the purpose of acquiring shares in the American company Pilgrim's Pride Corporation.

The 3 processes were analyzed in an extraordinary session. They were reported by substitute minister Augusto Sherman. He agreed with the absence of losses to BNDES and included JBS, businessman Wesley Batista and former Finance Minister Guido Mantega from the list of those responsible, but voted in both cases to punish BNDES managers and technicians for approving operations with technical failures.

He was defeated by the majority of the plenary, with minister Jorge Oliveira emerging victorious, who was the 1st reviewer in the 3 cases. In all processes, the rapporteur was defeated by 6 votes to 1, with the prevailing understanding that serious failures by bank employees in approving the operations were not proven and that they occurred within legality.

In the first case, the purchase of Swift in 2007 was analyzed. The acquisition of the North American company was made by JBS after capitalization by BNDES, which purchased a shareholding in the Brazilian group through BNDESPar, its investment arm.

The initial analysis by the technical area indicated possible damage of R$69.7 billion due to the purchase at a price above the value of Swift shares in the financial market. However, the process concluded that the price paid was justified by the floor set in the American company's IPO (Initial Share Offering) a few months before the operation.

Sherman also indicated flaws in the BNDES' internal procedures for approving the operation, but the majority understood that there were no serious irregularities or illegal acts that would give rise to punishment.

The 2nd process dealt with the acquisition of 26.98% of Bertin SA shares by BNDES, in 2008, for R$2.5 billion. The following year, the company was incorporated by the JBS Group.

The TCU's technical area had pointed out possible damage due to failures in assessing the value of the company's shares, but again the majority of the Court's ministers understood that there was no loss or irregularity in the operation.

The 3rd case dealt with the acquisition of debentures from the company JBS with a view to its capitalization with the purpose of acquiring the American company Pilgrim's Pride Corporation, which later joined Bertin SA. The understanding was also that the operation was carried out without irregular or illicit acts.

Lawyer Walter Baere, who represents BNDES, stated that the 3 transactions were “successful in transforming JBS into a global power and generating profits for BNDES”. According to him, the operations resulted in R$16.5 billion in positive results for BNDES.

Lawyer Wilson Sampaio Sahade Filho, who represented Joesley Batista and JBS, stated that the decision to exclude the company's businessman from the process was correct. He also said that the transactions took place within complete legality.

MERCHANT RESPONDS

After the trial, the president of BNDES, Aloizio Mercadante, released a statement stating that he was pleased to receive the decisions on the operations that generated a profit of R$16.5 billion in nominal values ​​for the bank.

According to Mercadante, the TCU “has been decisive for the BNDES reconstruction process, especially when it allowed the repayment of the Bank's loans to the National Treasury to be paid in installments, which preserved the Bank's cash to leverage credit. Also when he recognized the absence of irregularities in BNDES financing of exports of goods and services”.

Here is the statement in full:

“I welcome with satisfaction the decision of the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU) this Tuesday, 9th, which concluded that the financial support from BNDES to JBS through variable income operations via BNDESPar was regular, and which generated a profit of R$ 16.5 billion in nominal values ​​to the bank. The republican, collaborative and rigorous relationship with the TCU has been fundamental for improving processes and ensuring legal security in the BNDES' operations on several fronts, including the capital market.

“President Bruno Dantas' initiative to establish a Working Group within the TCU itself to establish the best way for the Court to act in cases involving capital market operations provides the measure of the new constructive and guiding standard for the relationship between the institutions. The initiative will also guide the way in which the Court can further help to improve the governance of public banks, and the interaction and complementarity between market regulators, such as the Central Bank, CVM, Previc, among others. BNDES is fully available to contribute to TCU with whatever is necessary on the topic.

“It is necessary to remember that the TCU has been decisive for the BNDES reconstruction process, especially when it allowed the repayment of the Bank's loans to the National Treasury to be paid in installments, which preserved the Bank's cash to leverage credit. Also when he recognized the absence of irregularities in BNDES financing of exports of goods and services.

“We highlight that the Bank has a default rate of 0.01%, one of the lowest in the financial market, which demonstrates the efficiency of its governance system. Furthermore, BNDES was elected the most transparent Federal Public Administration institution in an assessment carried out by the Association of Members of Audit Courts (Atricon) and the CGU.

“Decisions like today reinforce the quality, professionalism and motivation of the BNDES staff and help explain the institution's exceptional results, such as the 68% growth in consultations, 91% in approvals and 22% in disbursements in the first quarter of 2024, compared to the same period last year.

Aloizio Mercadante

President of BNDES”.