The Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) created a working group to gather information and carry out technical analyzes to support the rapporteur for the tax reform in the Senate, Senator Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM).

The decision by the General Secretariat for External Control of the TCU considers a request by the senator himself for the court to contribute to the assessment of risks and improvements in the discussion of the reform. The working group will last for 90 days or until the text is approved by the Senate.

“The technical support aims to identify risks of an economic and legal nature in the Proposal for Constitutional Amendment 45/2019, recently approved by the Chamber of Deputies and pending in the Federal Senate, and will have a work plan that will take into account the demands and priorities of the rapporteur for the Tax Reform and the technical and temporal viability for compliance”, says the general secretary of External Control of the TCU, Ana Paula Pereira, in the document that establishes the working group.

According to the document, released this Saturday, 29, the working group will be coordinated by the Deputy Chief Auditor of the Specialized Audit in Budget, Taxation and Tax Management, Eduardo Favero, and will have two subgroups: economic assessment and tax governance.

The first will aim to seek and evaluate accounting, fiscal and tax information in relation to taxation on consumption in the three entities of the federation, as well as to develop analyzes and estimates.

The other subgroup will focus on assessing risks and opportunities for improvement related to the institutional and legal arrangements of the PEC. In addition to the coordinator, nine civil servants will be allocated to the working group, divided between the two themes.

The tax reform creates the Tax on Goods and Services (IBS), which will replace the state ICMS and the municipal ISS, and the Contribution on Goods and Services (CBS), which will combine federal PIS, Cofins and IPI taxes.

The text approved in the Chamber that changes the taxation of consumption reduces the rate for selected goods and services to 60% of the standard rate, whose preliminary calculations by the economic team will revolve around 25%. These exceptions include agricultural inputs, education and health services, for example. Basic basket products were exempted.

The centralized collection of the IBS was also instituted, under the management of a state and municipal attribution council, whose governance was one of the sensitive points of the vote in the Chamber and which should occupy a good part of the debates in the Senate.

Senators should also discuss in more depth the criteria for sharing the Regional Development Fund, to be created with the end of ICMS tax incentives.