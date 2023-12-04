Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/12/2023 – 21:44

The Federal Audit Court (TCU) also decided to implement the “compensatory” license due to accumulation of assets and functions. The benefit, in practice, is an additional addition above the ceiling and can increase the salaries of ministers and assistant judges by up to a third.

Payments do not yet have a start date. Although he published, on Wednesday, the 29th, a resolution that regulates the new benefit, minister Bruno Dantas, president of the TCU, temporarily suspended the deposits at the request of the Public Ministry.

The resolution establishes that ministers who have excessive cabinet processes or who occupy administrative positions, such as presidency, vice-presidency, internal affairs department and sitting on councils, commissions or working groups, will be able to take up to ten days off per month – one day of rest for every three worked – or receive the amount in cash.

“This resolution will strictly observe the rules and limitations of public finances”, says the text.

The TCU resolution was published after the National Council of Justice (CNJ) approved in October the equality of benefits received by judges and members of the Public Ministry. Prosecutors and attorneys already have the right to licenses.

At the time, sought by Estadão, the CNJ reported that each court should analyze the budgetary impact, but that there would be no extra expenses. “There will be no increase in the budget of any court, which, if any comparison needs to be made, will have to use the already existing budget.”

The Federal Justice Council (CJF), the Superior Labor Justice Council (CSJT) and the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) then issued resolutions to validate the benefit. With the TCU and the STJ having equal rights and duties under the Constitution, the Court of Auditors also joined, even though it is not part of the Judiciary.

The decision to suspend payments was in response to a request from Deputy Attorney General Lucas Rocha Furtado, who works with the TCU, and is valid until the court’s plenary deliberates on the matter.

“What can be seen is that (the resolutions) granted, in practice, an increase in the values ​​perceived by the judges. Justified by equating the careers of magistrates with that of members of the Public Ministry, a new way of increasing the remuneration of federal judges and labor was created, via resolution”, argued the prosecutor.