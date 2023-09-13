According to the Court, the company considered for purchasing rifles does not meet prerequisites; brand representative is an ally of Bolsonaro

O TCU (Federal Audit Court) determined that the PRF (Federal Highway Police) explain the bidding process for the purchase of 2,621 556 caliber rifles, worth R$25 million. The order, signed by Minister Augusto Nardes, was issued after the court’s technical area found signs of irregularities in the stages of selecting weapons suppliers. The information was released by the portal g1 this Tuesday (September 12, 2023).

The company Sig Sauer won the 1st phase to supply the rifles in 2022, when Silvinei Vasques was ahead of the PRF. He was arrested by the PF (Federal Police) on August 9 of this year, in Florianópolis (SC), on suspicion of interfering in the 2nd round of the 2022 elections in favor of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The process runs in secrecy. In the document, dated August 22, the TCU asks for explanations about a specific stage of the bidding, from May this year.

In it, the company Sig Sauer was readmitted to the competition to supply rifles to the PRF, despite having been disqualified at the beginning of 2023. Competitors claimed that the company did not manufacture weapons with CMV (chromium-molybdenum-vanadium) steel, a prerequisite for the contract. The organization returned to the competition after filing an appeal questioning the decision.

According to Augusto Nardes’ determination, the PRF must explain, within 15 days, why the company was readmitted to the process. The TCU’s technical area confirmed that the documents presented by Sig Sauer do not prove the use of the material required in the bidding notice.

The organization’s representative in the electronic auction is Marcelo Silveira Costa. The businessman appears next to the federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) in a Publication on the social networks of the congressman who calls for the opening of the arms market in Brazil.

Furthermore, the brand represented by Costa benefited from the release of R$3 million in Rio de Janeiro to purchase rifles for the State’s Civil Police in 2021. At the time, the investment was celebrated by the senator Flavio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) on the social networks.

O Power360 sought advice from PRF and Sig Sauer to obtain a position on the determination, but received no response until the last update of this publication. The space remains open.