Specialized unit of the Court of Auditors will verify compliance with standards established in the State Law

The president of TCU (Court of Accounts of the Union), Bruno Dantas, authorized this Wednesday (17 January 2023) the beginning of inspections of state-owned companies on compliance with standards described in law 13,303 of 2016, known as the State-Owned Companies Law. The procedure will be carried out by AudBancos (Specialized Audit Unit for Public Banks and Financial Regulators) within 180 days. Read the complete of the representation approved by the Court of Auditors (PDF – 106 kB).