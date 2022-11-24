Representation determines that the placement of campaigns on sites related to illegal activities be canceled

The TCU (Tribunal de Contas da União) published this Thursday (24.Nov.2022) a representation determining that the Ministry of Communications cancel the allocation of resources from federal government advertising campaigns to websites that disseminate false news or those related to illegal activities .

According to the rapporteur, Minister Vital do Rêgo, the federal government has broadcast publicity about the pension reform on platforms fake newsfrom Jogo do Bicho, for children, with content entirely in Russian and on channels from YouTube who promote the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Here’s the full (486 KB).

The document also mentions an increase in advertising spending by the Bolsonaro government in the 1st quarter of 2019, possibly directed at television stations. According to the minister, the expenses did not have previously defined criteria.

If the aforementioned facts are confirmed, possible irregularities would be verified, as well as damage to public coffers, since running the campaign on the platforms in question would not be profitable for the Union or for society.

“Such facts constitute a clear affront to the constitutional principles of the supremacy of the public interest, legality, impersonality and morality”says Vital do Rêgo.

The minister also established that the result of the investigations be forwarded to the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) to instruct an investigation already open, which investigates suspicions of directing federal funds to “ideological sites” supposedly aligned with Bolsonaro.

Vital do Rêgo gave the Ministry of Communications a period of 30 days to provide guidance to all bodies and entities of the Federal Public Administration so that, in contracts with advertising agencies, clauses are foreseen for identifying and combating the running of campaigns on platforms associated with false news.