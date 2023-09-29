Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/28/2023 – 21:31

The Federal Court of Auditors (TCU) wants the list of sectors and activities to benefit from the reduced rate in the tax reform proposal to undergo an annual assessment of the cost-benefit of the differentiated treatment.

In a document delivered to the proposal’s rapporteur, senator Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM), the TCU recommends the inclusion in the Constitution of a provision providing that exceptions to the standard rate of the new Value Added Tax (VAT) be subject to this every year sieve between 2026 and 2033.

The analysis will be used so that, ten years after the approval of the reform, in 2034, Congress will evaluate whether or not it is worth maintaining the exceptions. This is one of the most sensitive topics in the negotiations of the proposal in the Senate, since several sectors and activities that were not benefited in the Chamber are lobbying the Senate to also enter the list of exceptions – among them, sanitation, recycling and energy.

Companies in some food sectors are concerned about the risk of the Selective Tax (called “sin tax”), also foreseen in the reform, ending up being applied to their products classified as “junk food” – that is, harmful to health. .

Pressure from lobbies led to an increase in public hearings on the reform schedule in the Senate, because representatives of these sectors want to be heard and participate in the discussion. The Economic Affairs Committee (CAE) is also holding debates on the reform and will present suggestions for amendments, which will be collected in a document to be sent to rapporteur Eduardo Braga.

He has a meeting scheduled with the president of CAE, Vanderlan Cardoso (PSD-GO), to, according to him, “tune the viola”. The CAE was left out of the reform process, but is putting pressure behind the scenes so that its proposed amendments to the text are analyzed and considered by the rapporteur.

According to the text of the PEC approved by the Chamber, the TCU will be responsible for defining the standard rate, which serves as a reference for the two taxes to be created by the reform: the CBS (from the Union) and the IBS (States and municipalities). Each State and municipality can set its own rate, but it must be the same for all goods and services (except those on the list of exceptions). Hence the effort of many of them to get a “place” on this list, which is included in the constitutional text.

In the 144-page document, the TCU also reported that it redid the calculations on the standard rate and reached the same results as the Ministry of Finance. In the study released in August, the Treasury estimated that, in a scenario called “feasible”, the rate would be 25.45%. In a “conservative” scenario, 27%. Without the exceptions, the rate would be between 20.73% and 22.02%.

In the report, the TCU makes a statement by reinforcing that the best model to promote growth is one that has a broad base, covering all final consumption and a single tax rate.

“Regarding the cost of exceptions, the main studies show that reducing the rate and exemptions from taxes on consumption are not effective solutions as public policies, whether from an economic or social perspective. Furthermore, a large part of the tax benefit is not passed on to the final taxpayer”, stated the TCU in the document, delivered personally by its president, Bruno Dantas.

For the court, exemptions and reduced rates are not the most effective way to reduce inequalities and clearly benefit richer families more than the lowest income categories of the population.

Federative Council

The TCU also suggested the creation of a collegial body for the courts of accounts to carry out external control of the IBS Federative Council, the body that will manage IBS collection. The Court of Auditors also proposed that the text of the PEC contain an express provision that the IBS and CBS be established jointly in the same complementary law.

The court also proposed that the tax reform establishes the creation of a collegial body of audit courts to carry out external control of the Federative Council. This body could have quarterly meetings, according to the TCU, to judge external control processes over the council.

“Therefore, there is no need to talk about creating new positions. It would just be an additional assignment for members of the Audit Courts that are part of the body”, he argued.

With the public hearings phase of the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ) coming to an end, the rapporteur informed that he will focus his efforts on producing the text of his report. On Wednesday night, Braga met with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, who promised to enter the field directly in the negotiations in a more present way next week.

The rapporteur took advantage of the thematic hearing with representatives of the National Front of Mayors (FNP) and the National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM) to defend himself against criticism that he has suffered in the negotiation process. “In the last 100 days, what I have done most is listen. I have personally attended more than 100 hearings in the office. The technical team has already granted more than 250 hearings. These are demands from municipalities, states, and productive sectors. Of every order and every nature,” he said.

Braga admitted that the time will now be to negotiate the amendments to finalize the text of his report.