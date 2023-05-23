Court gave 15 days for the Civil House to manifest itself; request was made by former federal deputy Elias Vaz

The TCU (Tribunal de Contas da União) asked the Civil House for information about the trip made by the then president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on December 30 to Orlando, United States. Here’s the full of the opinion (122KB).

The TCU responded to a request made by the former federal deputy Elias Vaz (PSB-GO), which argues “Irregular use of taxpayers’ money without presenting any justification of public interest”. He is secretary of legislative affairs in the Lula government. Here’s the full of the request (136KB).

TCU gave 15 days for the Civil House to present justifications for the trip to have taken place less than 2 days before the end of Bolsonaro’s term, with expenses recorded on the corporate card. The court requested a report on the expenses incurred, as well as:

copy of the documents that make up the process, including the list of employees who were part of the trip entourage;

price quotations for the provision of airport and airline services and for the purchase of food;

nominal list of staff who were served with food;

distribution map of apartments in the case of accommodation in a hotel;

corporate card invoices for the months that cover expenses associated with expenses incurred on the trip.

“Considering the lack of solid information about the real motivation for the presidential trip in question, which prevent a concrete judgment on the facts, and the high materiality involved, it is concluded that there is a need to supplement the evidence collection, through due diligence”, says the TCU.

U.S

Bolsonaro arrived in Florida at the end of December 2022. He refused to hand over the banner to the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in office, on January 1st.

On US soil, the former president participated in right-wing events and repeated criticisms of the Brazilian electoral system. After spending 89 days abroad, he returned to the country on March 29.