The government's proposal to renegotiate the contract with GRU Airport will be mediated by the Court; case may mirror changes in other concessions

O TCU (Federal Audit Court) will analyze the renegotiation of the concession contract for the GRU Airport, operator of Guarulhos airport (SP). The request for mediation made by the government was admitted on Thursday (Dec 28, 2023) by the President of the Court, Minister Bruno Dantas, who appointed a commission that will have 90 days to study the case. Here's the complete (PDF – 124 kB).

The proposal from the Ministry of Ports and Airports is that the concession contract, which ends in 2032, be extended. As a shareholder, the company would assume the obligation to invest in and operate regional airports that require renovations or that are still only in the project. Negotiations were already underway with the GRU, which is in favor of inclusion.

São Paulo International Airport, located in Guarulhos, is the largest in the country. It was tendered in 2012 for a period of 20 years. It's the one that has the concession closest to winning. The GRU Airport consortium is made up of companies Invepar It is ACSA (South African Airports Company, for its acronym in English), which together have 51% of the business. A Infraero holds the remaining 49%.

Given the need for investment in regional airports, the government wants to include part of the large current and surplus concession contracts – Guarulhos is the largest of them. The concession of Brasília airport, operated by Inframericashould be the next one to be discussed.

This model had been adopted in the last rounds of concessions during the government Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The auctioned lots were headed by large airports, such as Congonhas (SP), for example, but contained several other smaller and less attractive terminals. In the market, this is what is called selling the “filet on the bone”.

However, now practically all major airports have been auctioned – the exception is Santos Dumont (RJ), which the government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) withdrew from the privatization program. Therefore, the solution intended by the government is to include regional contracts in previous large contracts.

In the petition to the TCU, the ministry stated that the objective is to enable “investment and operationalize loss-making regional airports that require adaptations and more efficient operations, through a possible extension of the contract term and/or discounts in the value due as a grant, as a rebalancing measure”.

It is not yet known how many or which regional airports would be included in the Guarulhos contract. The Union argues that most of them are administered by state or municipal governments, which often face difficulties in making the necessary investments and adequately managing assets, resulting in limitations in operational capacity.

In the order admitting the request for a consensual solution formulated by the government, minister Bruno Dantas states that regional airports are essential for the country's connectivity and development. He also says that, if there is space, it is natural to seek the most efficient performance possible by concessionaires in the public interest.

Dantas stated that the Guarulhos concession has the “greater financial potential to undertake investments and the operation of a reasonable volume of regional airports, which would be fundamental to the success of the strategy and achieving the intended public interest. If successful, this action could be expanded to other interested dealerships”.

Wanted by Power360GRU Airport stated that “is in negotiations with the federal government on the development plan for Brazilian regional aviation” and that considers the proposal formulated to be essential for the sector and aligned with the company's strategic objectives.