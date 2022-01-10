There will still be six stages of the TCR Italy 2022 season, according to the first version of the calendar that was presented and approved in December by the ACI Sport Commission.

From the news gathered by Motorsport.com, the Italian tourism series – awaiting the publication of the definitive technical and sporting regulations (in which the switch to Hankook tires will also be announced) – is ready to confirm the same number of events it had in 2021.

The first is the ACI Racing Weekend which will open the year on the weekend of April 22-24 in Monza, and then go to Imola a couple of weeks later.

The Misano appointment remains at the beginning of June, while Mugello will welcome the protagonists in mid-July before the summer break.

After returning from vacation, another lap in Imola (the Santerno circuit is confirmed as a double round as in 2020 and 2021), while the grand finale is earlier than in the past, with Vallelunga the theater of the closing of the whole on 18 September.

At this point, further news from the teams involved are also awaited: for the moment they have already officially unveiled their plans Nova Race, Elite Motorsport and Bolza Corse, while details are awaited on the programs of Race Lab, BF Motorsport, Scuderia del Girasole. , Team Aggressive Italia and Target Competition, to name a few that were already present a year ago.

TCR Italy 2022 Calendar

April 22-24 – Monza

May 6-8 – Imola

3-5 June – Misano

July 15-17 – Mugello

2-4 September – Imola

16-18 September – Vallelunga