This is news that we have been waiting for for a long, long time, but we are finally here: the Fiat Tipo TCR is on the way to making its debut in the championship and it will do so in TCR Italy 2022.

The car built and developed with a lot of sweat and effort by Tecnodom Sport has embarked on the path to complete the homologation process, carrying out seven days of bench tests to fix the engine maps and traveling to Germany and to the Pininfarina headquarters for the first wind tunnel test.

The times to complete all the documentation so that it is delivered and approved by WSC Group are very tight, also because the Technical Department will subsequently have to understand which Balance of Performance to assign to the vehicle.

“It’s a race against time, we are very tight because the championship starts in a couple of weeks, but we want to be there for the first race – explains the test driver and project manager, Luca Rangoni, speaking with Motorsport.com – We will have to understand how WSC will understand. proceed with the homologation form, since we are defining it. But we hope to be ready “.

Luca Rangoni, Tecnodom Sport, Fiat Tipo TCR Photo by: TCR media

For now Tecnodom Sport will bring a car, destined for Jonathan Giacon, while other bodies may be prepared during the season to be lined up on the grid.

“We have had several problems because there have been delays in the delivery of materials, especially with the Sadev changes, with which I have been struggling since December. It is still a crazy investment, but Domitian (Giacon, the head of Tecnodom, ed) has believed in it for a long time. years and then we proceed “.

“We have one car, at the moment there are three existing bodies and the other two are under construction. I admit I went crazy because it was a hard job! But the car must be homologated, absolutely!”

“In our small way we did what we had to do, even though we are not a manufacturer, but all thanks to a person who has an incredible passion and a great desire to compete, as well as invest”.

Luca Rangoni, Tecnodom Sport, Fiat Tipo TCR Photo by: TCR media

And speaking of competition; the presentation of a first version took place in July 2018 in Vigodarzere, in a very rainy evening, but then there was not the much-needed debut on the track, but a meticulous development and development project was carried out with many changes in progress. Opera.

Tipo was finally supposed to make her debut against the other rivals in TCR Italy in Vallelunga in 2020, but she was denied registration by ACI Sport amidst doubts and controversies, so she turned to the European championship for the round of Monza the following week, with the ok from the patron of TCR, Marcello Lotti. That release wasn’t brilliant, but at the time the car was still something of a prototype, so it was entered as ‘transparent’ for the ranking.

“Personally I am quite confident that the car can go well, but in the end it is not the words that count, but the facts. When we get to the track we will see if we are right or wrong. Meanwhile we can officially say that we will be there, we do not want to hide. “, concludes Rangoni.

Tecnodom Sport will also bring an Audi RS 3 LMS for Steven Giacon in the tricolor series reserved for DSGs.