Aggressive Team Italia has signed Edoardo Cappello as the first driver for the 2022 season of TCR Italy.

The Sicilian, who already a few months ago had revealed on his social channels that he had found an agreement with Mauro Guastamacchia’s team, will drive one of the four Hyundai Elantra Ns just taken by the team.

“It is a great honor to become part of a young but at the same time solid and organized reality like the Aggressive Team Italia – says Cappello, who returns to the Italian series after the experience a few years ago with Alfa Romeo. – I am really happy to have this new opportunity that will allow me to return to compete in a championship that I love and where I have already had excellent satisfactions in the past. “

“The first goal will be to grow from race to race, after which we will see what can happen in the championship: for sure, the team and I will give 100% to aim for the top positions in the standings”.

Aggressive Team Italy, Hyundai Elantra N TCR Photo by: Team Aggressive Italia

Team principal Guastamacchia added: “We are very pleased to be able to welcome Edoardo into our family, who has already had the opportunity to show off all his talent in the past both in track competitions and uphill races”.

“Already in the previous experience in TCR Italy he had managed to impress everyone: we are convinced that, after an initial period necessary to regain the right feeling, it represents the right investment to continue to grow and experience a new year full of satisfaction”.

“Of course on our part we will do our best to support him 100% and provide him with a highly competitive vehicle.”