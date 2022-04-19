Three titles in a row, 11 successes, 30 podiums in the last four seasons. In the numbers there is the key to understanding what is an extraordinary bond with the men of the Scuderia del Girasole by Cupra Racing.

Salvatore Tavano is the most successful driver in TCR Italy, the reference championship in the Italian panorama of the Tourism categories.

For the former WTCC driver, the agreement with the team led by Tarcisio Bernasconi represents the natural continuation of a consolidated collaboration.

After having written his name in the roll of honor of the series in 2018, 2019 and 2020, the Syracusan tries again this year; always with the Cupra Leon Competición of the Vergiate team.

Six double appointments, 12 races, with the first round scheduled for this weekend (23 and 24 April) in Monza, in the temple of speed.

Salvatore Tavano, Scuderia del Girasole by Cupra Racing, Cupra Leon Competición TCR Photo by: ACI Sport

And just on the 5.793 kilometers of the Brianza circuit, Tavano last year managed to hit a double, scoring in both races.

Then another victory at Imola, but also a whole series of situations that penalized him while remaining in contention for the final sprint for the title until the last round of Mugello, finishing third in the Drivers’ classification.

Now we turn the page again, with few changes. The most important is that of the new tires, as this year Hankook tires will be used instead of the Michelins used up to last season.

The Monza stage will precede those of Imola (7/8 May), Misano (4/5 June), Mugello (16/17 July), again Imola (3/4 September) and finally Vallelunga (17/18 September).