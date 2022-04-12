Sylvain Pussier has chosen the Cupra as a car to take part in the 2022 season of TCR Italy.

The Frenchman had made official his presence in the Italian series at the end of February and in view of his debut in the championship he now also has his new vehicle.

After having played in TCR Europe for a couple of seasons with the old Spanish car tuned by Team Clairet, now Pussier will take the wheel of the Leon Competicion, already tested at home in recent days to prepare himself in the best possible way for the new challenge. .

Sylvain Pussier, Cupra Leon Competicion TCR Photo by: ACI Sport

“The TCR is currently one of the most beautiful championships for me. The cars are very competitive and interesting to drive,” Pussier told ACI Sport.

“I did TCR Europe last year, but I decided to take another direction for this season. TCR Italy is the perfect choice for me, with many opponents to compete with and many circuits to discover.”

“I will start the season alone with my team to get to know the championship and the atmosphere, with the aim of bringing other riders with me as soon as possible. I can’t wait to start!”