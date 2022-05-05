MM Motorsport has chosen to entrust its third Honda deployed in TCR Italy to Manuel Bissa.

The Bergamo driver, like the team headed by Emanuele Alborghetti, will make his debut in the Italian series in Imola this weekend.

On the Santerno track the Lombard will begin to measure the Civic Type R built by JAS Motorsport which in the first round of 2022 was driven by Jack Young, twice on the podium at Monza.

“Finally! Being here again, breathing the air of a race is a wonderful emotion that I was missing. I can’t wait to start! It will be difficult, after so many years of rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive cars, this is for me the first experience with a front one. And with 350 horsepower it is also quite challenging! “, declared Bissa, who will do all the rest of the tricolor vintage.

“I measured Honda in a test and I looked for a feeling with the team, they are all professionals and they will be fundamental in making me adapt quickly to this type of car. I dream of a Top 10 in Imola, but first of all I want to do kilometers and experience” .

Alborghetti, MM Motorsport team principal, added: “We are happy to have reached an agreement with Manuel for the continuation of the season, he is a very fast guy and I know he will mature quickly, he will assert himself in a short time.”

“We are facing TCR Italy with three cars and the will to bring each of our drivers to the top of the standings”.