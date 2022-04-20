MM Motorsport will play the ace Jack Young in the first TCR Italy event scheduled in Monza on April 22-24.

The team headed by Emanuele Alborghetti will therefore have a third Honda Civic Type R on the starting grid and will hand it over to the young Brit.

Young, who is a pilot of the youth development program conceived by JAS Motorsport and who this year will be involved in TCR Europe with the Halder Motorsport team, will have to give a hand to the two color-bearers of the Lombard team, Carlo Tamburini and Marco Iannotta, to grow and immerse yourself in this new commitment in the best possible way.

The Englishman had already had the opportunity to meet the stage of the Italian tourism series last season and is charged with the Brianza challenge that awaits him.

“I can’t wait to get back to racing with MM Motorsport, they are a professional team and have always felt good with them. It will be a very interesting weekend, even if water is expected for the whole weekend,” said Young.

“It will be a great challenge, I love racing in the rain! I will work closely with Marco and Carlo, together we will help the whole team grow”.

Jack Young, MM Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR Photo by: ACI Sport

“Having Jack with us is a great honor and pleasure, he is one of the protagonists of TCR Europe and has chosen MM Motorsport for his return to Italy”, adds Alborghetti.

“Last year at the debut he went really fast and it will be an excellent point of reference and an interesting stimulus for both Carlo and Marco this weekend. We will field three very young drivers but with very heavy feet”.