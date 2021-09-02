TCR Italy returns to Imola after the July appointment. For Michele Imberti there is certainly a desire for redemption, after the test before the July appointment there were all the conditions to do well but the track was not “accommodated”.

In his first season in the premier class and especially with the new car, the results did not give credit to the great work done by Michele and the Elitè Motorsport team. Despite this, it appears on the banks of the Santerno in the Top 10 which is a good result, given the competition from drivers and cars. A season that is coming to an end, after the two races in Imola, only the last appointment remains on the Tuscan track of Mugello on the weekend of 10 October.

The weekend program includes the first two free practice sessions on Friday, over a distance of twenty-five minutes. Saturday will be the time of the qualification starting from 09.50 until 10.15. In the afternoon, green light for race 1 at 5.00 pm, always for thirty minutes plus the additional lap. Sunday race 2 at 13.00 always on the same distance. The LIVE of the two races always on the usual channels.

“We are back in Imola again, in July the weekend was difficult. Now we have more experience and above all more references. Imola is a particular circuit, very technical that strains the braking system and the car in its entirety a lot. season I feel like I have more experience and I will try to express my full potential, “said Imberti.