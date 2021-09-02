Team MM Motorsport returns to TCR Italy in the penultimate round of the season, back to Imola again before the last round of the season in October at the Mugello circuit. At the wheel of the Honda Civic FK7 there will be Marco Iannotta who makes his debut in the series after experiences in other categories, such as Kart, Mini Challenge Italia, GT Italia and Supercup.

Definitely a challenging weekend given the level of the Championship. Marco has already carried out some tests, where the feedback has been positive. The weekend program includes the first two free practice sessions on Friday, over a distance of twenty-five minutes.

Saturday will be the time of the qualification starting from 09.50 until 10.15. In the afternoon, green light for race 1 at 5.00 pm, always for thirty minutes plus the additional lap. Sunday race 2 at 13.00 always on the same distance. The LIVE of the two races always on the usual channels.

“I am happy to start this new experience, aware of having to compete in a very high level championship. Happy to be at the wheel of the MM Motorsport Honda and I would like to thank my e-construction sponsor who gave me this great opportunity. make the most of my potential and my experience. Surely the chosen car is very demanding and performing and requires experience to make the most of it. Imola is one of my favorite circuits and as always I will give my best to bring home the best result ” , said Marco Iannotta.