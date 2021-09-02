For Marco Butti it is time to get back at the wheel of the Golf DSG of Team Elitè Motorsport. TCR Italy returns to the banks of the Santerno after the last race before the summer holidays, 23-25 ​​July. An important weekend that can be a further step forward for the Como-born who already has the references of the previous round.

After the excellent second in race 1 and retirement in race 2, the focus is always on gaining experience. The numbers are there and this new appointment can give further satisfaction to the young driver from Como. As always Imola is a technical and demanding circuit for both the car and the driver, with important braking and very driven sections, where Marco has particularly distinguished himself.

The weekend program includes the first two free practice sessions on Friday, over a distance of twenty-five minutes. Saturday will be the time of the qualification starting from 09.50 until 10.15. In the afternoon it is time for the green light of race 1 at 17.00, always thirty minutes plus the additional lap. Sunday race 2 at 13.00 always on the same distance. The LIVE of the two races always on the usual channels.

“I am happy to be back on track after the long summer break. We are returning to Imola after the last race of the season in July and we have more references to use for the set-up and race pace. I am very confident about the result, I have started to have more confidence with the car and the dynamics of the race. The competition and the level of the championship are very high, as always I will try to give my best, thanks also to the contribution of my coach Max Pigoli and the Elitè Motorsport Team “, said Butti.