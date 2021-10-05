Marco Butti’s head is on the last stage of TCR Italy which will take place this weekend on the Mugello track. The Lombard will return to the wheel of Team Elite Motorsport’s Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR DSG, fresh from the Monza event that last Sunday closed the Coppa Italia TCR 2021 season organized by the Peroni Race Group.

On this occasion, Butti once again got on the Hyundai i30 TCR of Team Next Motorsport. Two free practice sessions with good results, despite a small technical problem promptly resolved by the Team, then fourth position in qualifying with a time of 2’00 ”498.

Unlucky Race 1, where unfortunately Butti was penalized by 5 ”for overtaking under the Safety Car. For him under the checkered flag only a fifth place arrived.

Race 2, on the other hand, has to be framed: starting from fourth place, the young man from Como rode masterfully on the slippery asphalt of the Brianza track, managing to take the lead. Here, however, unfortunately he was found guilty of contact with an opponent and the sanction of a “Drive Through” arrived.

Butti continued the race, receiving the black flag of disqualification; in the end he returned by crossing the finish line from the pit lane. After the race, through the acquisition of further proofs of his correctness, Butti was found innocent and was awarded second place. Too bad for the hasty decision, without which a sure victory would have been brought home.

Now we need to turn the page and think about Mugello, for the last stage of the Italian tourism series in the DSG Class.

“I am disappointed by the result” denied “. Race 2 was within my reach, unfortunately the hasty decision denied me a result built from the start – said Butti – I am satisfied with second place and in any case I am satisfied with my performances”.

“I thank Adriano Visdomini and the Next Motorsport Team for this opportunity. Now head concentrated on Mugello for the last of the championship”.