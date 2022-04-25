Niels Langeveld and Salvatore Tavano are the first winners of the 2022 season of TCR Italy, which started in Monza with two very beautiful and hard-fought races.

The Dutchman of Target Competition inaugurates the year with the success obtained in Race 1 in a sprint on Jack Young, who in the second leads for 13 laps before surrendering to the Sicilian standard bearer of the Scuderia del Girasole by Cupra Racing.

With two third places, Kevin Ceccon immediately ranks for the title on his debut with the new Hyundai Elantra N of the Aggressive Team Italia, while in the DSG Class the successes go to Mauro Trentin and Sabatino Di Mare.

Race 1 start Photo by: ACI Sport

RACE 1: Langeveld triumphs in the sprint

The season begins under a light drizzle that puts everyone in difficulty when it comes to choosing tires; despite being declared a ‘wet race’ by the commissioners, the protagonists choose to start with slicks, but after the formation lap Cesare Brusa returns to the pits of Target Competition to mount the grooved Hankooks on his Hyundai i30 N.

When the traffic lights go out there is already the first thrill because the poleman Denis Babuin remains stationary causing boredom to the gear selector of his new Audi RS 3 LMS and is miraculously taken off by the 30 cars that follow him.

At the ‘Prima Variante’ nothing incredibly happens and Langeveld immediately takes the lead threatened by Salvatore Tavano’s Cupra Leon Competición (Scuderia del Girasole) and Kevin Ceccon’s Hyundai Elantra N (Aggressive Team Italia), but it is Jack Young who emerges forcefully climbing over the two in a couple of rounds.

Race action Photo by: ACI Sport

Meanwhile Babuin returns to the Bolza Corse pits to put on rain tires, imitated by Nicola Guida and Federico Paolino with the Cupra-Girasole, and by Antti Rammo on the Honda Civic Type R of ALM Motorsport.

On lap 4, Young goes in pursuit of Langeveld, whose advantage is nullified by the entry of the Safety Car due to an accident that sees Felipe Fernandez skid and hit the innocent Matteo Poloni at the bend ‘Biassono’ while the two fought for the points area.

With the Audi of BF Motorsport and the Cupra of the RC2 team stuck in the gravel, the Safety Car must keep everyone grouped for a couple of laps, giving the go-ahead for lap 6, in which a perky Damiano Reduzzi stands out, gaining determination with determination fifth position at the wheel of the Hyundai i30 N of Trico WRT with which he sprinted even 20 °.

Meanwhile Ceccon and Tavano continue to fight for the last step of the podium, but it is in front that Langeveld and Young give further spectacle in the duel for the primacy.

Race action Photo by: ACI Sport

The MM Motorsport standard bearer tries to surprise the Dutchman at the ‘Lesmo 2’, Honda and Hyundai touch each other and Ceccon takes the opportunity to overtake Young, who however soon returns in front of the Bergamo rider.

In the meantime, Brusa quickly came up from the rear, as did Rammo, while the Hondas of Ruben Volt (ALM Motorsport) and Marco Iannotta (MM Motorsport) are in full brawl with Jonathan Giacon’s FIAT Tipo (Tecnodom Sport) for seventh position.

A sprint finish is expected, but on lap 11 – when there are a couple of minutes left on the race clock – Edoardo Cappello gets covered up with the Hyundai i30 N of the Aggressive Team Italia and the consequent Full Course Yellow freezes all the positions.

Langeveld thus got the better of Young and Ceccon, Tavano had to settle for fourth place, with Volt eventually overtaking Reduzzi to earn the Top5.

Mauro Trentin, Elite Motorsport, Audi RS 3 LMS TCR Photo by: ACI Sport

Seventh is Iannotta, followed by Rammo, J.Giacon and Brusa, who pays a 5 “penalty for an infraction committed on the starting grid.

Carlo Tamburini crosses the finish line 11th, but with some regret because the young MM Motorsport shoot runs into a couple of mistakes with his Honda that make him lose ground, tarnishing what could have been a great performance.

Rubén Fernandez takes the RC2 team Audi to twelfth place, ahead of Sérgio Lopez’s teammate’s Cupra and Michele Imberti’s Hyundai i30 N (CRM Motorsport), with Guida completing the points.

In the DSG Class, Mauro Trentin made his debut with the Elite Motorsport Audi, at the end of a bitter duel against that of the Tecnodom Sport entrusted to Steven Giacon, who complained for a mistake made when he was in the lead.

On the podium of the category there is also the Cupra of veteran Giorgio Fantilli (6ix Engineers), while Sabatino Di Mare (Cupra-DMP Motors) and Rodolfo Massaro (Audi-Elite) retire with great bitterness, also for some situations in contention for the record.

Race action Photo by: ACI Sport

RACE 2: Tavano beats Young to the last breath

Leaden sky at the start of Race 2, with the poleman Iannotta who is immediately paraded by the very aggressive Young, Sylvain Pussier and Tavano, while Langeveld tries to make his way from the center of the group.

Already on the second lap Tavano breaks the delay and passes Pussier’s Cupra, while Ceccon overtakes Tamburini and Langeveld in a couple of laps to climb to fifth place.

However, the Dutchman’s race ends here due to technical problems, with Ceccon reaching and overtaking Iannotta as well, starting to take the podium; the young man from MM must give way to Babuin shortly thereafter.

Kevin Ceccon, Aggressive Team Italia, Hyundai Elantra N TCR Photo by: ACI Sport

Meanwhile, Young and Tavano compete on their own because Pussier can’t keep up with the two leaders, who study and tease each other at each braking point.

After a couple of unsuccessful attempts, Tavano finally manages to overtake the Northern Irishman of JAS Motorsport / MM, gaining precious meters that allow him to celebrate his first seasonal success under the checkered flag.

On the penultimate lap, however, Ceccon skilfully overtakes Pussier, taking home a third place for the second time this weekend.

Babuin is fifth followed by Iannotta, sucked into a fierce group that for long stretches gave a show in the duels for the Top 10 with repetitive doors and overtaking.

Sabatino Di Mare, DMP Motors, Cupra TCR DSG Photo by: ACI Sport

For the seventh place in the end the Volt check, pulling Felipe and Ruben Fernandez behind him. Jonathan Giacon who places the FIAT Tipo in tenth place.

Points are also taken by Tamburini, Rammo, Vahtel, Imberti and Poloni, who in the final overtake the old Cupra of Gilles Colombani (Team Clairet Sport).

In the DSG Class it is Di Mare who redeems himself in a great way after the retirement suffered in Race 1, for a long time in battle with the cars of the higher category and only in the final seen to manage the margin on Massaro and Trentin, who complete the podium.

Instead, Fantilli and Steven Giacon are out due to problems. The French Stéphane Ventaja (Team Clairet Sport) did not leave due to an engine failure of his Audi.

TCR ITALY – Monza: Race 1 classification

TCR ITALY – Monza: Race 2 classification