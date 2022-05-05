Giacomo Ghermandi will make his first appearance in TCR Italy in Imola at the weekend that marks the second appointment with the 2022 tourism series.

For the Bolognese, fresh from his first engagement of the year in TCR Europe in the Algarve, it is a sort of home race which he could not miss with his Cupra Leon Competición.

The Emilian spent 2021 in taking over the Spanish car by venturing into the continental TCR series and now as standard bearer of Scuderia Ghermandi by Lema Racing, he aims to do well on his home soil as well, assisted by coach Andrea Belicchi.

Giacomo Ghermandi, Scuderia Ghermandi by Lema Racing, Cupra Leon Competicion TCR Photo by: TCR media

“It is very stimulating for us to be able to face this new challenge, which will allow us to accumulate a further wealth of knowledge in a busy start to the season!”, Said Ghermandi.

“We chose TCR Italy because it represents a guarantee from the point of view of quality and also as regards the level of competitors on the track: it will be an opportunity to be able to compare ourselves with teams and drivers who have already gained a high dose of experience, aiming for to grow progressively over the weekend “.

“The Imola circuit, on which I competed for the first time last year, is also an irresistible attraction: the whole team is very motivated for this appointment on the home track and we hope to give a nice weekend to all our fans who they will come to visit us on the track! “