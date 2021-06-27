First victory in TCR Italy for Kevin Ceccon, author of a Flawless Race 2 in Vallelunga, seasoned with overtaking and twists that shuffled the cards.

Unexpectedly – also by his own admission – the Aggressive Team Italia rider found himself in the lead with his Hyundai i30 N, taking advantage of the troubles that occurred to the Honda Civic Type R built by JAS Motorsport and driven by Mattias Vahtel and Ruben Volt.

The ALM Motorsport duo had started well holding the first positions in front of the Bergamo, in turn threatened by the Cupra Leon Competición of a perky Michele Imberti (Elite Motorsport) and the Hyundai of Antti Buri (Target Competition), chased by the Cupra of Salvatore Tavano (Scuderia del Girasole), Eric Brigliadori with the Audi RS 3 LMS of BF Motorsport) and Nicola Baldan with the second Hyundai of the Target Competition.

For about ten laps there were no major flashes, with all the competitors very cautious in trying to preserve the tires, given that the great heat on the Campagnano track had already caused us to fear wear and failures in Race 1.

Vahtel and Volt gave the impression that they could handle the situation comfortably, but Buri got rid of Imberti on lap 10 and took fourth place.

Shortly after, Ceccon went up to second due to a slowdown of Volt, which was slowly taken off by everyone having to return to the pits because of a problem with a cover.

The race was then animated, with Tavano overtaking Imberti by force in the battle for the Top5. Meanwhile, Evgenii Leonov lost ground about halfway through the race, ending up parking the new Cupra of Volcano Motorsport in breakdown with which he was at the breakup of Baldan.

Another double twist when the clock was missing 7 ‘at the end: the leader Vahtel had to return to replace the front left, thus slipping into the rear, while Igor Stefanovski – who at the start had been the protagonist of an excursion in the gravel – had a problem parking the Hyundai branded PMA Motorsport / AKK in the “Roma”.

The Safety Car therefore had to go into action and Ceccon found himself in command in front of Buri, Tavano, Imberti, Brigliadori and Baldan, exiting the scene for the last two laps.

Ceccon has stretched keeping behind both Buri and Tavano without giving him the opportunity to attack him, going to take the first success of the season in the tricolor series.

The challenge for the fourth place was on and Imberti paid in the most bitter way, overtaken by Brigliadori and Baldan, and finding himself with a sixth place that does not honor what the Lombard showed.

It should also be noted that at the “Hairpin”, during the last lap, Baldan placed the nose of his Hyundai on the rear of Brigliadori’s Audi, sending the Romagna wide. The overtaking was judged incorrect by the judges and the Venetian received a penalty that puts him back behind the current leader of the drivers’ classification.

Excellent seventh placement for Riccardo Romagnoli with the old Cupra of Proteam Racing, ahead of the new one of Federico Paolino (Scuderia del Girasole).

Also in the absolute Top10 is Denis Babuin, who at the wheel of Bolza Corse’s Cupra makes an encore in the DSG Class, ahead of Marco Butti’s Volkswagen Golf GTI (Elite Motorsport) and Giorgio Fantilli’s Cupra (6ix Engineering).

Points also bring home Nicola Guida and Raffaele Gurrieri on the other Cupras of the Scuderia del Girasole, Vahtel and Volt who took advantage of the Safety Car to rejoin the group, and Daniele Cappellari with his Volkswagen managed independently by the handyman from Veneto, who among the the other suffered the collapse of the front left in closing.

Retired after a few laps Sabatino Di Mare (DMP Motors / Scuderia Vesuvio), who aspired to another podium in the DSG Class with his Cupra.

TCR ITALY – Vallelunga: Race 2