All this was made possible by a further contribution from Tecon, and by the splendid availability of Mauro Guastamacchia’s Team Aggressive Italia.

The pilot from Mantua, after a good 2021 in the BMW single-make store, embarked on this new adventure, once again putting himself on the line.

The “Giagua” will make its debut in TCR Italy, one of the most competitive championships in circulation, arrives when the season has already begun and will have to learn the new “strategies” quickly.

For Lorenzini there has already been a first contact with the Korean car, on the occasion of the test which took place in San Martino del Lago.

Luca Lorenzini, Esse Racing-Aggressive Team Italy Photo by: Team Aggressive Italia

“Thanks to Tecon, Esseracing is able to make Luca debut in TCR Italy, with great pleasure given that it was not possible to close for the BMW M2 Cup – said Stefano Stefanelli, the team owner – Thanks also to Team Aggressive who has shown himself to be very helpful “.

Lorenzini added: “I am happy to embark on this new adventure, the test went very well. Considering it was the first time with a TCR, the sensations were very positive. Too bad for the afternoon rain, other laps would have helped me. “.

“I am very motivated, the level of the championship is very high and I want to make a good impression. I thank Tecon and Esseracing for making all this possible”.

Mauro Guastamacchia, Aggressive Team Italia Team Principal, comments: “We are pleased to welcome Luca to our team. He is a driver of great value and experience, who we are sure will be able to provide an excellent contribution in the course. of the Imola weekend “.

“Our Hyundai Elantra N is certainly not an easy car to take to the limit, but Luca’s extensive technical background allowed him to adapt without too much difficulty already during the tests”.

“The goal will be to stay close to the best and then progressively grow over the weekend: for our part we will try to put him in the best conditions to obtain a positive result”.