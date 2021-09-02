TCR Italy returns to Imola again after the last race in July. Among the novelties, Eric Brigliadori this time will be at the wheel of a Hyundai i30 TCR and together with him, Alberto Rodio will take to the track, aboard the Audi DSG. Eric will also use the i30 in the last round of Mugello in October.

Eric is currently in fourth position and the classification remains very open, too bad for the setback in race 2. After a short shakedown during the week, Eric and the BF Motorsport Team will try to find the right place for set-up, qualification and pace immediately. competition.

The Roman driver Alberto Rodio throws himself into the fray of TCR Italy with the RS3 DSG. Fast and concrete in performance, he can certainly have his say.

The weekend program includes the first two free practice sessions on Friday, over a distance of twenty-five minutes. Saturday will be the time of the qualification starting from 09.50 until 10.15. In the afternoon, green light for race 1 at 5.00 pm, always for thirty minutes plus the additional lap. Sunday race 2 at 13.00 always on the same distance. The LIVE of the two races always on the usual channels.

“I don’t know what to expect from this weekend, I am very confident in this new adventure with the Hyundai i30, a car that we have been able to test very little. I hope to have the opportunity to score many points and recover in the standings. The two free practice sessions will be fundamental.” framing “the potential of the machine, from there we will see what to do”, said Eric Brigliadori.