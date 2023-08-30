Friday 10, Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 November the Misano World Circuit, Misano Adriatico racetrack, will be the worthy stage for a very special weekend: indeed, a race will take place here in honor of the sports journalist Fiammetta La Guidara who passed away in February 2021.

Appreciated and famous signature of motorsport journalism, in 2012 Fiammetta joined ACI Sport and, in 2019, she promoted the sequential TCR Italy Endurance and DSG, a competition for which she managed the press office – a role she also held for TCR Italy.

Last but not least, it was the heart of the Scuderia del Girasole di Vergiate, together with the Team Manager Tarcisio Bernasconi.

Fiammetta La Guidara, Tarcisio Bernasconi Photo by: ACI Sports

For this reason, the Scuderia del Girasole, in collaboration with ACI Sport, wanted to organize the Trophy in memory of Fiammetta La Guidara. Three days between free practice, qualifying and the actual race, or rather, a double race, sequential TCR Italy Endurance and DSG: the participants of each of the two categories will compete in two 1-hour endurance races and for each race there will be a podium for each category.

At the end of both races, the first Fiammetta Trophy will be awarded to the car that will be the overall winner of the entire weekend.

This aims to be the first event dedicated to the person who conceived and developed the TCR Italy Endurance, with many new drivers and teams and a grid dedicated to the best performing covered-wheel cars.

Because Fiammetta, wherever she is, continues to light the way for all of us.

For more information on the methods and costs of participation, we invite interested parties to contact Tarcisio Bernasconi on 335.5489685 and Salvatore Tavano on 338.5313209.