Kevin Ceccon and the Aggressive Team Italia try again and, after finishing in second place last season, in 2022 they will still be at the start of TCR Italy.

Fresh from signing up with Hyundai Motorsport to run three FIA ​​ETCR events, the Bergamo-born has renewed the agreement with the team headed by Mauro Guastamacchia, which will provide him with a Hyundai Elantra N.

The first match of the duo will be in Monza this weekend, while the Imola race will be skipped, being concomitant with that of the electric tourism series; this will in any case have a minimal impact on the card, given that Ceccon will use the absence as a ‘waste’ provided for by the ACI Sport regulation, which plans to consider the best results obtained in 5 of the 6 events disputed over the year.

Kevin Ceccon, Aggressive Team Italia, Hyundai Elantra N TCR Photo by: Team Aggressive Italia

“I am happy to continue my commitment in TCR Italy, after the great experience of last year. The goal will be to confirm myself at the top and try to conquer the title, which in 2021 we touched until the last lap. Now I will be able to benefit from it. of the relationship already built with the Aggressive Team Italia and of a latest generation car like the Hyundai Elantra N, which replaces the old i30 “, said Ceccon.

“Last season I started my commitment in TCR Italy in less than optimal physical condition due to the injury to my left arm during the winter, while this time I was able to prepare myself physically in the best possible way. ‘time to start and I will try to go on the attack immediately, so as to make up for the absence at the Imola weekend due to the concomitance with the FIA ​​ETCR “.

Kevin Ceccon, Aggressive Team Italia, Hyundai i30 N TCR Photo by: ACI Sport

Team Principal Guastamacchia added: “We are really happy to be able to tackle this new adventure with a driver of great depth and talent like Kevin. Already last year, despite having faced a challenge that represented an unknown factor for both of us, we were able to grasp great results, seeing us escape the title by just one point on the last lap of the championship “.

“This year we want to start immediately as protagonists, thanks also to the Hyundai Elantra N which certainly represents an important leap in quality. There are no discussions on Kevin’s speed, as also demonstrated by his recent appointment as Hyundai official driver in the FIA ​​ETCR: the competition will be very fierce, but on our part we will try to field the skills that have distinguished us over the years. I would also like to thank our technical partners and sponsors who will be at our side this season: we hope to be able to give them great satisfaction. We will certainly give 120% “.