Next Motorsport debuts in the 2022 season of TCR Italy with two new features on its Hyundai i30 N.

One and the Roman Emanuele Romani, seen in the Mugello winter test, the second car instead is for Marco Butti who, after his debut in the Italian GT, shows up in Imola on the car he already drives in the Italian Cup.

The Santerno track is certainly one of the most demanding circuits for vehicles, brakes and drivers, and at the weekend the weather could complicate things.

The event will be important not only because it is the second stage of the Italian series, but also because the line-up is the most complete ever and the battles of the first round in Monza are proof of this.

Qualifying will be very important for Enzo and Dino Ferrari, starting from the front to “avoid” the group and above all the traffic. On this track it is not easy to overtake, but both drivers will not be intimidated.

Butti, who already underway in the DSG Class in 2021, faces this reality of the Italian flag ready to battle the most famous drivers.

Next Motorsport, Hyundai i30 N TCR Photo by: Next Motorsport

“Two rookies in Imola, I am happy to take part in this event – said team principal Adriano Visdomini – We will be at the start with two cars to do battle, in what is the most impressive line-up of the Italian TCR, I don’t think in the past seasons has ever achieved this. The whole calls the success of the series “.

“For Emanuele it will be a debut, after the Mugello test, while Marco already knows the cars but it is the first time that he is competing in the TCR Italy with sequential gearbox. Both will want to manage it and the qualification will be important”.

“Imola is an old-fashioned circuit, the weather could be the variable. As a team we are ready and I hope to take home some important points. I sincerely would like to be there with them; I will be there, but from the wall ready to assist them”.